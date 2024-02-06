Prepare for New Insights Into Kevin Harvick’s Legendary NASCAR Career

Kevin Harvick made his debut in FOX’s broadcast booth last Saturday during the Busch Light Clash. Though the veteran has begun settling into his new role and function, NASCAR isn’t ready to stop cheering his name yet. FOX Sports has announced that a documentary celebrating his career will stream following the Duel at Daytona on February 15.

Titled ‘I am Kevin Harvick’, the documentary covers his 23-year journey as a race car driver. The Vice President of Original Programming at FOX Sports, Barry Nugent says of the film, “Harvick’s journey is one of triumph, resilience, and sacrifice, and FOX Sports is thrilled to showcase the human narrative behind one of the most widely regarded figures in NASCAR that truly defined an era.”

With the help of never-seen-before interviews and footage, Fox has put together a film that will lead viewers to reflect on the defining moments of Harvick’s career. Fans can expect fresh views on iconic moments like when Harvick first won in Dale Earnhardt’s car, his 2007 Daytona 500, his first championship in 2014, and his final Cup Series start in 2023.

It also includes a detailed sit-down with Richard Childress, a close friend and mentor of the driver. In his new role at the FOX Booth, Harvick joins Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer as an in-race analyst. The documentary will also set the stage for this highly anticipated venture. Along with covering his professional life, it will also provide fresh glimpses into his role as a committed family man and a philanthropist.

Kevin Harvick wants the last 30 years of his life to be chronicled forever

Talking about the film, Harvick says, “We wanted to be able to show my journey over the last 30 years and the transition into the broadcast booth with FOX. I’ve never let my guard down or let people too far into our lives, but this has been a fun process. I can’t wait to see how it all turns out!”

‘I am Kevin Harvick’ is a production of NASCAR Studios. Tim Clark and Tally Hair of NASCAR Studios serve as the executive producers along with FOX Sports’ Eric Shanks, Mark Silverman, Charlie Dixon, and Barry Nugent. Justin Burnett, who directed Race for the Championship, has directed the film.

The film is set to premiere on February 15 (Thursday) at 10 p.m. ET on FS1.