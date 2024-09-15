What NASCAR Drivers Really Feel About Juan Pablo Montoya’s Return To The Cup Series

23XI Racing made huge headlines after pulling Juan Pablo Montoya from retirement to race at Watkins Glen International this Sunday. The 48-year-old veteran of the sport was a driver known for his killer instinct back in the day and there’s little to say he still isn’t as fiery as he used to be today.

He will be piloting the #50 Toyota Camry XSE around the 2.54-mile road course and aiming for glory this weekend. His experience and skill have caused understandable wariness around the garage.

Martin Truex Jr. is one driver who is looking forward to racing against him. The duo were teammates back in 2009 when they drove together for the Earnhardt-Ganassi partnership. Truex told the press before the race, “Unbelievably talented at road racing, and I’m sure he will adapt quickly but these things are a lot different, so it will be cool to see what he can do.”

After more than a decade away, would Juan Pablo Montoya entertain additional one-off #NASCAR opportunities beyond this weekend? "Honestly, if someone comes to me one day and asks if I want to do a one-off, I would probably say yes. But, it's Saturday morning, so we'll see." pic.twitter.com/07AqjG3WRf — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) September 14, 2024

Montoya has previously conquered ‘The Glen’ in 2010. However, the track as well as the Next Gen car are significantly different from what they used to be. Holding his own in the seventh-generation racer will be quite the adjustment to make. Daniel Suarez is another driver who is keen to see what the icon can do in these different times and dimensions of racing.

“Obviously a lot has changed since he was here.. a lot. Not just in the cars, but with the drivers. So I’m really looking forward to see how it goes this weekend,” said Suarez. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron had but one worry on his mind. He quipped, “It’ll be nice to be on the track with him. Hopefully, he’s nice and respectful of the playoff guys (laughs).”

Montoya makes his intentions clear ahead of Cup Series return

Montoya said earlier this week that he will race just as he is raced against at ‘The Glen.’ His words went, “Every other racing, you rub and you drag people up the track and things like that, but it’s kind of normal. In NASCAR, the give-and-take is a little different and you need to understand that and respect it a little bit because payback is a b****.”

His presence will naturally have the playoff drivers race with a more cautious approach than usual. So, what exactly is the point that he is trying to make by coming back after so long? This is a question that many drivers on the field are probably wondering about as well. And he provided the answer to NASCAR.

Juan Pablo Montoya and Kevin Harvick traded some shoves at Watkins Glen in 2007. Montoya is back in a NASCAR Cup Series car this weekend for the first time since 2014. pic.twitter.com/6vo2rJ8Ua2 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 13, 2024

JPM wants to be competitive and he wants to win races. Period. He elaborated, “Honestly if I wasn’t thinking about winning, why would I do it? Tell me anybody that goes into a race thinking they’re going to suck. I’m too much of a racer and too hard-headed. I want to win. For me, I can’t go into a race thinking if we finish 15th, I’ll be happy. Hell no. I want to do well.”

The Cup Series field will be seen going bowling at the Glen at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday. The race can be caught live on the USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM.