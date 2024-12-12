“Proud of You”: Erik Jones Looks Back at Year of Giving Back to the Community As Fans Laud Off-Track Work of the NASCAR Driver

LOUDON, NH – JUNE 23: Erik Jones ( 43 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Dollar Tree Toyota) at driver introductions prior to the start of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series USA Today 301 on June 23, 2024, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. (Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: JUN 23 NASCAR Cup Series USA Today 301 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240623023301

While this season may not have been Erik Jones’ most stellar on the racetrack, his contributions off the track have certainly made a big impact, particularly through his charitable endeavors. Through the Erik Jones Foundation, he has worked to improve the lives of children by fostering a love for reading, promoting early cancer detection and care, and supporting animal welfare.

In 2024, Jones showed his dedication to literacy by backing an initiative aimed at directly putting books into the hands of young readers. In a collaborative effort with Legacy Motor Club, the Erik Jones Foundation, and AdventHealth, Jones helped install a book vending machine in schools across Volusia County.

Celebrating the meaningful contribution, Erik shared a moment of pride by posting a photo of himself beside the newly installed machine, accompanied by a message reflecting the value of his work this year.

“What a year it’s been for the @ErikJonesFdn. We donated 1 book vending machine, hosted @thesunbus_us for mobile skin cancer screenings during two race weekends this season, hosted our annual Clays for Causes and 3 Reasons to Race Fundraisers, continued the #WindowOfHope Program, and were named Comcast Community Champion of the Year.”

Fans are also rallying behind him supporting his cause with many expressing their admiration for his commitment to worthy causes. One fan remarked, “We love supporting your 3 Reasons to race because we know the money from your foundation goes to 3 very important causes. Proud of you.”

Another fan expressed their gratitude with a simple yet heartfelt, “Thank You Eric for all you do!” One more fan came forward to applaud the concept, saying, “That is a fabulous idea! Bless you all who were involved in the concept and for making it a reality.”

Jones gets recognized for his philanthropic efforts

The Comcast Community Champion of the Year award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to giving back within the NASCAR community.

The winner is selected by a distinguished panel of Comcast and NASCAR executives, as well as the previous year’s recipient. In 2024, Ryan Vargas, the 2023 honoree, was part of the selection committee.

The finalists for the 2024 award included Jones, Scott Crowell, a senior manager of facility operations at NASCAR production, and Susan McKee, a senior director of HR/IT at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On November 21, it was officially announced that Jones had earned the title, making him only the tenth individual to receive the esteemed recognition.