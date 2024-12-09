Rick Hendrick & Roger Penske’s NASCAR Teams Solidify Cup Series Dominance With Telling Statistics

Rick Hendrick, Joe Gibbs, and Richard Childress are usually referred to as the “Big Three” in the NASCAR Cup Series. Times have changed and evolutions have happened. It is only fitting that this term of reference be changed to “Big Two” and its members reconstituted as Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske. The two benefactors have, after all, created the biggest impact in recent years.

Advertisement

A statistical analysis of the last two decades reveals that Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske have combined to win 14 of the last 19 Cup Series titles. Joe Gibbs Racing has won two, Stewart-Haas Racing has won two, and Furniture Row Racing has won one. This proves beyond doubt that the teams of Hendrick and Penske have been the ones to beat in twenty years.

Hendrick won the title nine times in the last 19 years and Penske did so in five. The last three of the latter’s five championships came in 2022, 2023, and 2024 consecutively. Joey Logano reigned for the team in 2022 and 2024.

Ryan Blaney did so in 2023. For Hendrick, on the other hand, the biggest player has been the seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson. He won seven titles for Hendrick Motorsports in this period.

Pretty crazy to think Hendrick Motorsports and Team Penske have won 14 of the last 19 Cup Championships The last 19 Championships by team: 1. Hendrick Motorsports – 9

2. Team Penske – 5

T-3. Joe Gibbs Racing – 2

T-3. Stewart-Haas Racing – 2

5. Furniture Row Racing – 1 https://t.co/ua8fFDgDyG — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) December 8, 2024

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott each won one. Joe Gibbs Racing is quick on their heels with top drivers like Denny Hamlin looking to put it back on the path to glory.

Chase Briscoe has been brought in for 2025 and with Ty Gibbs becoming a more mature driver by the day, success could not be far off for the coach either.

Why Roger Penske teased Rick Hendrick after winning the 2024 title

Although they may be rivals from a business and sports perspective, the two team owners share a good relationship. Penske revealed the same by narrating a conversation that he had with Hendrick after Alex Bowman was disqualified from the season’s race in the Charlotte Roval.

Joey Logano had secured a seat in the Round of 8 courtesy of the disqualification. He said, “Yeah, when we got in because the No. 48 [Bowman] was disqualified, I talked to [Hendrick], and he said, ‘I’m glad it was you that got in’. And I said to him, ‘I hope you don’t feel the same at season’s end.’

“So anyhow, it’s great, and it’s just another opportunity for us, and we were able to conquer it.” Logano had then won at Las Vegas and Phoenix to collect the silverware.