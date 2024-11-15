mobile app bar

Roger Penske Has Prevented NASCAR & F1 From Making Inroads Into Crown Jewel IndyCar Event & Here’s How

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Roger Penske greets fans Saturday, July 20, 2024, during qualifying for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

More often than not, the world of motorsport has been dominated by drivers. And why not? They are the gladiators that put their lives on the line for our entertainment. But the bustling business of going motor racing is a tactile art, and every so often we see people who change its landscape forever.

Formula 1 fans remember Bernie Ecclestone with fond bitterness for his shrewd business designs. But across the pond, Americans have Roger Penske — a businessman with an undying love for this sport.

Penske’s racing career was relatively short-lived. But when he stepped back and into the fold of running this circus, he dominated it. With a net worth of around $3.6 billion, Penske has founded his own motor racing empire. And now, he’s stepped up to rival the likes of Formula 1 and NASCAR all on his own.

Earlier this week, reports confirmed that Penske Entertainment has bought the revered Long Beach Grand Prix. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this event has been the crown jewel of IndyCar. And Penske has ensured that his latest move will prevent the likes of NASCAR or F1 from ever usurping that from them.

This deal was formalized and Gerry Forsythe has officially handed over the reins of the event to Penske. But as it all is, the devil is hidden in the details. According to Jenna Fryer, Penske’s deal for the event has a very important detail hidden in the fine print.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter), Jim Michaelian, president and CEO of Long Beach, tells me “Per our City contract Grand Prix can only run one 3-day race event per year.” So unless #NASCAR or #F1 wants to share the #IndyCar weekend, Penske just locked down Long Beach for his series.” 

In simple words, this strategic masterclass has given Penske the bragging rights over the other premier racing series globally. For the foreseeable future, IndyCar (which is also owned by Roger Penske) will be the king of the Long Beach castle.

In other news, F1 has also recognized this imminent threat from across the pond. With the Monaco Grand Prix now signed to run at least till 2031, a scheduling change will see the crown jewel of F1 run in early June — finally ending its clashing schedule of late May with the Indy 500.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

