Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Honors NASCAR Veteran for Long Service Moments After Announcement

Claire B. Lang, a veteran reporter and a key member of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, announced that she will be stepping down from her role with the company after a 22-year association. Over her career, Lang gained immense fame for providing racing fans with behind-the-scenes access to the garages of NASCAR teams. As messages continue pouring in ode to her professional work, RFK Racing penned a heartfelt message too.

The team wrote on social media, “We want to thank @ClaireBLang for her commitment and service. Claire has been a partner and a friend to RFK for many years, dating all the way back to our Roush Racing days.”

As the team has mentioned in its message, the ‘Jack’s Garage’ segment of Lang’s show ‘Dialed In’ was a remarkable program from Lang. It offered insights into the workings of RFK Racing and brought team members like Director of Engineering, Nick Sandler and the top man Jack Roush himself to the hot seat.

Lang’s shows on SiriusXM have earned her the prestige of being one of NASCAR’s most respected reporters. Referred to as the First Lady of NASCAR Radio, she has covered significant moments in the sport ranging from the death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. to all 7 championships that Jimmie Johnson won.

Claire B. Lang’s incredible work approach that made her an instant favorite in NASCAR

Lang was known throughout the grid for her special approach to interviews. She admitted earlier this year that she enjoyed throwing light on the unknown members of the team. She said, “I have been telling the stories of the pit crew members, hauler drivers, mechanics, car chiefs, and spotters since I began covering NASCAR because the closer you get to this sport, the more you realize that they absolutely paint the colors of what makes it special and weave the fabric of what makes it unique.”

Lang was always considerate of the young drivers whom she interviewed. Conscious of how the age bar to race in NASCAR keeps getting lower with time she knew the importance of patience. In her words, “Eventually, they [Young Drivers] trust you, open up, and it’s really special. Then, as they mature and become veterans, they never forget you helped them be real, nurtured their story, and were patient with them at the start.”

Having worked more than 20 years in this man-dominated sport, Lang has got the better of many competitors and proven to be a pioneer for women in racing. There is no doubt that her voice will be sorely missed on the radio.