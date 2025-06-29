Ross Chastain Believes NASCAR’s Incentive Program Is Exactly What the Drivers Need to Grow Themselves and the Sport

Jun 21, 2025; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain looks on from behind the pit wall during practice and qualifying for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Joey Logano topped the first term of the Driver Ambassador Program (DAP) standings and will pocket a $1 million prize in recognition of his promotional contributions to the sport. As drivers now shift focus to pursue another $1 million through the in-season tournament, Ross Chastain reflected on the broader impact of the DAP initiative.

Speaking during the Atlanta media briefing, Chastain underscored the program’s effectiveness, noting that it delivered precisely what it promised by allowing drivers to market themselves through structured competition.

“It’s just a competition-based program, I would say. There’s points. So I just — I want to compete and it’s self-serving, selfish,” Chastain said.

He candidly added, “I want to promote myself. So, invest in myself and it’s always worked out for me to put investment in myself, and I did with the program and turned out pretty good…

“It was a real effort by us. I was impressed with how they ramped up because we weren’t sure how the program was really going to work and we hustled hard and we got rewarded for it.”

Chastain acknowledged the balancing act between performance and promotion, stating, “It’s rewarding us for doing what we should already be doing, but life’s busy. Competition takes precedence. So, trying to squeeze in time.”

Reflecting on his Xfinity Series days, Chastain remarked that he once questioned why Cup drivers didn’t engage more in promotional work. However, after experiencing the unrelenting demands of the Cup Series schedule, he recognized that the grueling pace leaves little margin for anything beyond the racetrack.

Joey Logano and Kyle Larson’s take on the DAP program

Logano has consistently lent a hand to communities ravaged by hurricanes and other natural disasters, even stepping in when public attention has long faded. Through sustained efforts involving public appearances, fan engagement, and media responsibilities, he rightfully earned the first $1 million prize for the DAP program.

Reflecting on the initiative, Logano described the DAP program as a long-anticipated success that finally came to fruition. He noted that while promoting the sport is already second nature to most drivers, the program introduces a tangible incentive that further motivates them to elevate the profile of NASCAR, its sponsors, and their respective teams.

Echoing Chastain’s sentiments, Logano acknowledged the program as both a personal branding opportunity and a strategic boost to the sport’s broader ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson admitted to monitoring his and his peers’ standings in the DAP tally on a weekly basis. Speaking with candor, he remarked, “If there’s something to win, you want to go win it. That’s the competitor in us. It’s like, ‘Oh, you can win this (and get a nice check), yeah, let’s go get it… I think we math-ed it out where I did like 220 hours of stuff.”

Larson added that it feels meaningful to be compensated for the extra time invested and appreciated the dual benefit of advancing both personal goals and the sport’s reach. Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the program’s long-term impact.