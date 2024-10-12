‘She Does Whatever Brexton Is Doing’: Kyle Busch Might Have Two Young Racers to Take His Racing Legacy Forward

As per Samantha Busch’s recent Instagram story, Lennix Key Busch might be getting ready to follow in the racing tracks of her father, Kyle Busch, and brother, Brexton.

Advertisement

While the adorable 2-year-old was seen posing on a four-wheeler, her mother used her stories as a means of fan communication as she responded to a fan’s query about whether Lennix might consider racing like her dad and brother.

Sharing the photo, Samantha noted, “Yes she generally wants to do whatever Brexton is doing.” On her second birthday this May 10th, Lennix had her first “race” during which Brexton was seen performing his elderly brother’s duties, holding Lennix’s car steady to prevent it from tipping or going in the wrong direction.

Lennix even participated in a post-race interview following the same, all witnessed on her mother’s Instagram handle.

Brexton Busch is himself a budding third-generation race car driver from the Busch household. He has been carving out his path in the racing world since 2020.

Beginning his career at five in the Beginner Box Stock division at Millbridge Speedway and Mountain Creek Speedway, he has already notched several victories, including winning the 2024 Citrus Winner Nationals Bandit Championship within just four years of racing.

While the prospect of his younger sister racing could be as thrilling as witnessing Kyle Busch clinch another championship, female drivers encounter formidable obstacles in ascending to NASCAR’s elite tiers.

These challenges stem from scant funding and sponsorship opportunities in what is a predominantly male-dominated sport. Moreover, the sport presents additional hurdles for female drivers. Isabella Robusto, an ARCA driver, pointed out earlier this year that even physically the races can cause more damage to female drivers than others.

Busch outlines his vision for his son Brexton’s racing career

During an interview with The Athletic, the #8 Chevrolet driver opened up about the trajectory he has mapped out based on Brexton’s age and racing categories.

He explained, “He races in junior sprints and micros and Bandoleros and stuff like that now. When he turns 10, he can run Legend cars — so we’ll add that in next May. And then at 12, you’re allowed to run the CARS Tour Pro Late Models.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch)

Kyle further detailed, “So he’ll probably get into some of that at 12. […] I don’t feel like he’s got enough road course stuff yet. So we need to do some karting… He’ll probably also do some Late Model Stock stuff and some Super Late Models at 14. I want to keep him on the dirt and asphalt realm. […] We’ll probably stick with some of that mixture. And then by 16, he’ll be ready for some Trucks.”

While Brexton Busch’s career appears promising given his current progress in racing, all eyes are also on Kyle to see if he can continue his streak of winning at least one race each season for the last 20 years.

With the upcoming Charlotte Roval event this Sunday, Busch will have a chance at winning what could be an event filled with chaos given the altered nature of the track.

While playoff drivers try and clock their way into the next round, it remains to be seen if the 2-time champ can challenge at what is expected to be a race full of attrition.