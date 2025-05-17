“She Falls Asleep Ten Laps Into a Race on TV”: NASCAR Fans in Full Support of the Format of Netflix Collaboration

Ryan Blaney (12) gets a kiss from fiancé Gianna Tulio after winning the NASCAR Cup Series on July 14, 2024 © Taj Falconer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Season 2 of NASCAR: Full Speed dropped on May 7, steering the narrative toward a more personal lane by focusing on the drivers’ off-track lives, including their spouses, relationships, and even sessions with therapists.

Though the shift drew some sarcastic remarks, most fans embraced the deeper dive into the human side of the sport.

When one viewer posted, “NASCAR: Full Speed Season 2 is all about the drivers wives (and Byron’s therapist) this shit is hard to watch,” others were quick to push back.

One replied, “It was a great show I had no problem with it people just want to bitch about everything bc they don’t have anything batter to do.”

Another fan hit the nail on the head, writing, “This is the entire purpose of the show. It brings casual people into the LIVES of the drivers. This is how you get regular people to give a shit about the drivers. Now you have wives and girlfriends attaching themselves to the drivers’ wives and cheering for them.”

One user added their own household perspective: “I actually think they did a good job incorporating off track stuff. My fiance isn’t a NASCAR fan, but is hooked on the documentary because it does a great job capturing emotions and drama. She falls asleep 10 laps into a race on TV, and will read a book while watching a race live, but has been talking about the documentary all week.”

This season, NASCAR: Full Speed offered a behind-the-scenes view of the drivers and their families. Featured alongside the competitors are their wives — Brittany Logano, Morgan Bell, Gianna Blaney, Marissa Briscoe, Julia Piquet, and Jenna Petty — each offering a glimpse into their lives and the stories behind their relationships with NASCAR’s top talent.

Ryan Blaney believes showcasing NASCAR drivers off the track brings value to the sport

Ryan Blaney views such shows as a bridge between the drivers and fans. He believes they offer a rare window into the lives that unfold beyond the track. He believes NASCAR: Full Speed allows fans to connect the dots between the speedy weekends and the everyday routines of drivers, showing that beneath the fire suits, they are regular people with relatable lives who happen to race for a living.

Blaney shared that his most enjoyable filming moments came alongside his wife, Gianna Tulio.

He noted that showcasing their life together brought genuine ease to the process and admitted that he opened up far more in Season 2 than he had in the first, simply because he felt more at home with the project this time around.