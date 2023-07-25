NASCAR Insiders “Would Be Shocked” if Chase Elliott Fails to Do This, Warn Against Counting Out Hendrick Motorsports

One of the major talking points this year has been the on-track struggle of 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott. After missing several races in the first half of the season owing to an injury, many anticipated him to get back in the car and slowly but eventually get back to winning pace. Unfortunately, that just has not been the case so far.

Recently, former Hendrick Motorsports Crew Chief Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton chimed in with their thoughts on Elliott and his chances of qualifying for the round of 16. Both agreed that Elliott could not be counted out despite the lack of performance in recent times.

Hendrick Motorsports insider believes Chase Elliott still has a chance



Letarte stated, “I’ll concede that Chase Elliott hasn’t shown me winning speed. But I’ll also challenge you to tell me that the fastest cars won every week because I don’t think that’s true. The fastest car makes it easier to win. But if you count that guy out if you count Chase Elliott out and Alan Gustafson and the power of Hendrick Motorsports, I think that’s a major mistake.”

“I would be shocked if he isn’t in the picture. And it’s got to come and we don’t expect it right. He hasn’t won at Richmond. Why not? A bazillion seconds in Michigan? Why not? Maybe Daytona maybe finally close to Daytona and wins like Austin Dillon did a year ago.”

“You know, I’m not saying he’s going to, I’m just not on this bandwagon that says he can’t and isn’t. That is not an accurate statement in my opinion. “

Jeff Burton backs the HMS legend on Chase Elliott’s playoff chances



As the conversation progressed, Jeff Burton added, “They’re going to have to be better than they’ve been. And I agree. I agree with Steve. They are dangerous. They’re a team that you wouldn’t think is in this spot. But they’re going to have to step up. They’re going to have to bring speed to the racetrack in the next four or five weeks. That they have not brought on a consistent basis prior to now, and it’s a difficult time to do this time. of year is very hard because everybody is working hard to step it up. So if they are able to do it’s gonna be exceptionally impressive.”

“I can guarantee you this there’s going to be a driver, a team that are better in the next four weeks and they’ve been in the prior. Because we see it every year somebody, some team they find a way to be better. There’s gonna be others that go the other way. And facing that and how do it they both have the talent, but they have not been able to put together so far this year.”

With the positive anticipation from both Letarte and Burton, one can only wait and watch what the power duo of Chase Elliott and Alan Gustafson can do to get that one win as soon as possible.