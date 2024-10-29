mobile app bar

“Should Be Considered Blood Money”: NASCAR’s Rumored Foray Into Saudi Arabia Faces Strong Rejection by Fans

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) crosses the start/finish line to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) crosses the start/finish line to win the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

NASCAR announced earlier this season that the Cup Series field will travel to Mexico in 2025 for an international points-paying race. The development was celebrated by the fandom, which has been yearning to see stock car racing regain its lost luster in the global market.

However, a similar race in the Middle East doesn’t appear to be something many will take favorably. The Qiddiya Speed Park is a visionary project Saudi Arabia launched in March.

The purpose of this half-a-billion-dollar circuit is to be more than just a race track for one particular racing discipline such as Formula 1. A proposed hub for motorsports of various orders and tourism, it serves as a cornerstone initiative in the broad spectrum of Saudi Arabia’s interests.

According to the latest news to come out of the Arabian peninsula, NASCAR is expected to be one of the many series that the park will play host to in the future.

Although this could be a big step in terms of globalizing stock car racing, some fans find the prospect uncomfortable for various reasons. And with the news firing up discussions on forums such as Reddit, their opinions came to notice.

One fan wrote, “I cant see that going over well with most of the fan base. I wouldn’t be for it but admittedly I would still watch it. I think there are better places overseas we could showcase nascar.”

Saudi Arabia or Sonoma, the thrill of the sport remains the same. Judging from the influx of wealth into the project, it is also a certainty that a race there will be a must-watch entertainer for fans.

Will fans take well to a NASCAR race in the Middle East?

Other comments weren’t so reasonable either. Another fan said, “I’d… rather they didn’t. Any business done with the Saudis should be considered blood money. Japan,Europe and maybe Brazil (Not the best place,but they have a killer track) are better options.”

Formula 1 is the biggest name in motorsports right now and it doesn’t have a problem going to the country or doing business with it. If reaching the scale of F1 is the goal, NASCAR wouldn’t be doing any good by ignoring a particular country or race by these standards.

That said, Japan, Europe, and Brazil do have “killer” tracks. Yet another fan continued on the same lines and stated, “Mexico City is ok but we don’t need to ever be going somewhere like the Middle East.”

The words from one follower intrigue particular interest. They consider such a move to be “sportswashing at its finest”. Sportswashing is the practice of using sports to divert public attention from wrongdoing or unethical conduct.

It is typically governments and large corporations that are accused of doing this. The fan’s categorization leaves a larger discussion hanging on the thread. From NASCAR’s side, however, there has only been a declination about a confirmed race in Qiddiya.

Veteran reporter Adam Stern confirmed that the promotion has explored the Middle East for venues before and that it is currently declining comment. The project’s construction in the meanwhile is moving forward at a brisk pace. Further news can be expected soon.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

