“So Relieved to See Him Released From the Hospital”: Ryan Newman’s Moving Video on Horror Daytona Wreck Leaves Fans Emotional

Daytona International Speedway, set to host the venerable Daytona 500 in just a few weeks, has been the site of numerous dramatic incidents, including the harrowing crash involving Ryan Newman in 2020. Recently, NASCAR on NBC revisited this terrifying episode, sharing a reminder of the sport’s inherent risks with a video clip of Newman.

Advertisement

In the video, Newman presented the remnants of his 2020 Daytona 500 car, which he keeps as a stark and meaningful memento. The video featured Newman reflecting on the significance of the vehicle, saying,

“So this is what’s left of my best worst day. This is from my Daytona crash in 2020. People have asked me, why do you keep this car? It’s a trophy in my eyes. It’s a trophy of what I love, but it’s also a trophy of what saved my life.”

“Pretty pretty special for me to be able to have it and share it. Because I’m standing here living and I got the chance to spend time with my daughters and loved ones and friends and family. I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Speaking further Newman expressed his admiration for the people who built the chassis, especially the quality of it, which ultimately helped save his life. “This is about people doing their job and not cutting corners… And they don’t get much thanks,” he added.

Ryan Newman keeps his crashed car from the 2020 Daytona 500 as a trophy that represents what he loves, and what saved his life. pic.twitter.com/H0wbuF2tfQ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 19, 2025

Fans responding to the post shared heartfelt recollections of that harrowing day. One fan expressed their relief, saying, “So relieved to see him released from the hospital after the incident. Every time we’ve met him, he has been nothing but a class act and so very humbled.”

Another shared their personal experience, remarking, “I was in the grandstand right in front of where Ryan’s car finally landed. I thought he was gone that day. So many safety people worked to free Ryan from the car that day. A memory I will hold onto for a lifetime.”

As a long time Newman fan, that was one of the scariest days. Watching from home not knowing if he was okay or not. So glad he is still doing what he loves and hasn’t missed a beat since that day.

I can’t wait to see what 2025 has in store for my favorite guy. — AnnP-Newman Fan (@Newmanfan4life) January 19, 2025

Another spectator who witnessed the crash firsthand recalled the somber mood: “I was at the race. I remember walking out of the track thinking we just saw a man die in a race. Everyone was so quiet walking to their cars. Thank God we were wrong.”

What happened during the 2020 Daytona 500 crash?

While Denny Hamlin ultimately won the race, a big event unfolded on the final lap when Roush Fenway’s Newman was in the lead and was clipped by Ryan Blaney from behind. The contact catapulted Newman’s Ford into the safety barrier, flipping it over as it careened down the track on its roof in a shower of sparks and flames.

The situation escalated when another competitor’s car collided with Newman’s airborne vehicle. The aftermath was harrowing: Newman’s car came to rest amidst a plume of smoke and flames. It took rescue teams 20 painstaking minutes to extract Newman from the wrecked vehicle.

He was then swiftly transported to Halifax Medical Center. Miraculously, Newman showed signs of recovery and was discharged from the hospital just two days later, leaving the NASCAR community in peace.