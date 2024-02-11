Sponsor From NASCAR Lands Major Formula 1 Spot

Feb 19, 2023; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; Smoke comes from the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon (77) after blowing an engine during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Celsius Fitness Drinks has quickly grown into a well-known name in global sports over the last few years. With the aid of the $550 million infusion that the company received from PepsiCo in 2022, it reached MLS, NASCAR, and boxing amongst other venues. As the world awaited its next capture, it has been announced that the Florida-based brand will tie up with the Formula 1 giant Scuderia Ferrari in 2024.

In 2023, the company served as Ferrari’s exclusive beverage partner for the three Formula 1 races in the United States. Following a positive experience, the two hands have come together again for a multi-year global deal.

In news that shook the world, it was announced recently that Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari in 2025. Now with Celsius being brought on as the exclusive global partner for the team, the move is looked upon as a strategy to appeal to fans on either side of the pond. The energy drink brand will begin expanding its retail market to locations in Canada, UK, and Ireland to align with its sponsorship efforts.

Celsius has partnered with Spire Motorsports and Kaulig Racing in NASCAR. Its roster of drivers includes skilled names like Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, and Justin Haley. The brand name can next be spotted on AJ Allmendinger’s ride in the Daytona 500.

Companies that have been sponsors in both Formula One and NASCAR

Being built on the same platform of motorsports, Formula One and NASCAR are constantly trying to capitalize on each other’s markets. These efforts are aided by the multi-million dollar brands that provide operational finances in exchange for brand visibility and outreach.

Some of the U.S.-based companies that have successfully had their legs in both these sports before Celsius and are still doing so are Budweiser, Coca-Cola, and Monster Energy. Between 2003 and 2006, Budweiser served as the primary sponsor for the BMW Williams F1 team. Back in NASCAR, the yesteryear memories of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick firing away in their Budweiser cars must still be fresh in the minds of fans.

Coca-Cola was introduced to F1 by McLaren Racing in 2018. The brand has served as the official partner for NASCAR since 1998. Monster Energy’s affiliation with NASCAR went as far as being the Cup Series title sponsor for three seasons between 2017 and 2019. With its current NASCAR roster including the names of Tyler Reddick and Hailie Deegan, the company holds a position in F1 as McLaren Racing’s beverage partner for 2024 and beyond.