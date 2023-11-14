Despite Disastrous Year, Alex Bowman and Rick Hendrick Optimistic About 2024 NASCAR Season

Alex Bowman went through a rather unlucky and catastrophic year this time around. He along with his teammate Chase Elliott were the only two Hendrick Motorsports drivers to not make it into the playoffs this season and go winless. But he had his reasons for that.

Advertisement

Just like Elliott, Bowman too suffered an injury outside of NASCAR, which led to him being out of the car for a few races. This hampered his season even when he got back into the racecar. What followed in the remainder of the 2023 season were some lackluster performances and him drowning in the points table.

Now, despite such a horror show for the team this year, both Rick Hendrick and Bowman believe that things will be significantly better in the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Talking about Bowman’s year-round performance woes, Hendrick mentioned, “Alex (Bowman) was leading the points early in the year. Then, he gets hurt, they get behind and he has the worse luck. I don’t think I’ve seen anybody with any worse luck than Alex has had since he got back in the car.”

“I told both he and Blake (Harris, crew chief), ‘Look, you’re running well. You got speed. What is important right now is momentum. Roll that into next year.'”

He added, “We’ll look in the rearview mirror at what happened this year. Bad luck is going to happen and I think they are right on the corner of breaking through.”

Alex Bowman feels optimistic about the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season

Speaking about his outlook towards the next season, Bowman stated, “I am looking forward to hitting the reset button this offseason. And coming back in 2024 and proving to everyone that we can run up front and be competitive like we did when we started this season.”

“I can’t thank everyone back at the shop, all the great folks at Ally and my teammates, for sticking with us in a tough year. We will be back and ready to take on next year.”

Advertisement

Heading into next year, the primary goal for the #48 team would be to do well, win races, and make it through to the postseason. Despite the overall optimism, everything comes down to the results on the racetrack when the season kicks off with the Daytona 500 next year.