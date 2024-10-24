“Still Not as Egregious as Logano”: Fans Troll NASCAR Playoffs in Light of Bobby Allison’s 85th Victory

After 53 years, NASCAR has finally recognized Bobby Allison as the winner of the 1971 Myers Brothers 250 that was held at the Bowman Gray Stadium. Originally, due to objections from drivers including Richard Petty, the race was left without an official victor and Allison’s win remained unrecorded until October 23, 2024.

Allison last competed in NASCAR in 1988. He has now notched a victory, his 85th, without turning a wheel in decades. The win has catapulted him into the top four of NASCAR’s all-time winningest drivers. However, fans don’t believe that this is the most controversial decision NASCAR has made.

That dubious honor goes to Joey Logano’s advancement to the Round of 8 following Alex Bowman’s disqualification in the Charlotte Roval. One fan stated in response to NASCAR’s post, “Still not as egregious as Logano.” Another took a jab at Kyle Busch and remarked, “Bobby Allison got a win this year before Kyle Busch did.”

Another enthusiast chimed in, “He’s finally getting that second championship,” and someone else praised the humor in the situation, “You win for NASCAR tweet of the day. Very clever, my friend.” NASCAR fans are seemingly not thrilled about Joey Logano, who squeezed into the Round of 8, winning the South Point 400 race at Las Vegas. He became the first driver to secure a spot in the Championship 4.

Chase Elliott defends Logano amidst playoff controversy

Elliott came forward to defend Logano in a recent interview. He stressed that the Team Penske driver simply made the most out of the hand that he was dealt with by the current playoff system. He said, “Regardless of how they got in that was irrelevant. To them, they were in and they took a chance [at Las Vegas] and they worked out for them.”

He acknowledged that while the system may stir a range of emotions, at the end of the day it was the format. According to him, the No. 22 Team Penske crew is just doing their job and pushing forward. Which is why placing blame on them isn’t fair. Even though Elliott himself isn’t the biggest proponent of it, he had to concede to the system.

He is currently 53 points below the elimination line. Meanwhile, Logano’s recent win propelled him to the forefront of the leaderboard. Ryan Blaney, another Team Penske driver, is holding steady at seventh in the standings. With only two more races to go at Homestead and Martinsville, the final lineup for the Championship 4 will soon be decided.