“Talked a Tremendous Amount of Trash”: Clint Bowyer’s Honest Admission About the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl Chances

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer’s affinity for American football was on display recently as the now FOX Sports broadcaster gave his verdict on the upcoming NFL Championship game. Bowyer backed the Kansas City Chiefs to take the fight to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship and seemed confident about his pick.

“Don’t doubt Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. If that 15 jersey is on the field, put it in the bank, we’re going to the Super Bowl,” claimed Bowyer, backing Mahomes wholeheartedly.

He also acknowledged the challenge the opposition brings and how they could pose a significant threat as Mahomes looks to carry his team to victory. “It’s going to be a big one. This Bills game’s got me nervous, there’s no question, talked a tremendous amount of trash. But I feel good about it, I think we’re going to do that and take care of business.”

Bowyer also went as far as to call the AFC Championship game the Super Bowl, highlighting his belief in the team, even if it may be a little farsighted. “I truly think the Super Bowl is this weekend. Obviously, this is going to air prior to the Bills-Chiefs game in Arrowhead but I feel good about it, full confidence,” he said.

The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver went as far as to pin the Chiefs for a Super Bowl appearance against either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Washington Commanders.

Ty Gibbs reacts to Bowyer’s NFL predictions

Contrary to what the former NASCAR driver has predicted, Ty Gibbs is backing the Washington Commanders, a team his grandfather Joe Gibbs was at the helm of before his days in NASCAR as a winning team owner. Under Coach Gibbs‘ guidance, the Commanders were a seemingly unstoppable force.

Now challenging for the AFC Championship game against Patrick Mahomes and his team, the younger Gibss does not seem worried about the competition. “I really don’t really care I guess what he says about it because the Super Bowl is in a couple of weeks, and I hope the Commanders can win and go play the Bills because I don’t think that Kansas is going to make it,” said Ty.

While the #45 Toyota Camry XSE driver does not seem super interested in American Football, the upcoming 67th running of the famed Daytona 500 is certain to catch his fancy.

The event goes live next month on February 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm ET. Marking the official start to the points-paying regular season, it remains to be seen if Gibbs can log his first victory in the sport’s top tier this year.