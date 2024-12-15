“That’s What Kept Me Going”: Richard Petty’s Bold Interview Describing Brush With Death Revisited

While NASCAR has witnessed its share of terrifying crashes—some tragically claiming the lives of drivers like Dale Earnhardt—others have emerged unscathed. Richard Petty stands among the fortunate ones who survived his fair share of on-track mishaps.

One of Richard’s most frightening accidents occurred during the 1988 Daytona 500. Despite the severity of the crash, which saw the North Carolina native’s car flip violently against the catch fencing, Petty walked away with only a broken shoulder—a near-miraculous outcome given the circumstances.

The last Daytona 500 catchfence crash was 1988 when Richard Petty went flipping down the front straightaway. pic.twitter.com/h67nH9TlJ0 — John Luke (@JlukeJohn) February 19, 2023

Reflecting on the incident during a 1992 appearance on CBS Mornings (formerly CBS This Morning), Petty recounted the details of that day and said, “I guess I just wanted to do it. The main thing I really enjoyed driving all the time and that’s what kept me going. A lot of things were involved in it but just a sheer fun of getting in the race car and driving the race car.”

“I don’t think I ever felt that I was anything special as far as not being able to get hurt and stuff but I always felt like that person ought to do what he really enjoyed doing and driving the race car was one of them,” he added.

Reflecting on his experiences, Petty opined that anytime someone aims to accomplish something, there’s a price to pay somewhere along the way. “So, sometimes I just felt like it getting hurt was paying for the good times,” he exclaimed.

Another one of Petty’s close calls

Darlington Raceway, often called ‘The Track Too Tough to Tame’, lived up to its moniker during another one of Petty’s horrific crashes. On lap 176 during the 1970 Cup Series race at the venue, a steering wheel failure sent his #43 Plymouth brushing against the outside fence in Turn 4.

The contact caused the car to veer sharply toward the inside of the track, slamming nose-first into the front stretch wall. The impact triggered a violent sequence of events as the car tumbled and flipped multiple times, eventually coming to rest upside down.

Adding to the horror, Petty’s unconscious body was seen hanging limply from the seat while the car was inverted. Red markings near him feared to be blood, heightened concerns. Petty was rushed to the infield medical center before being transported to a hospital in Florence, South Carolina.

51 years ago today, Richard Petty's spectacular crash during the 1970 Rebel 400 @ Darlington.pic.twitter.com/GQlXrDrLs7 — Andrew (@Basso488) May 9, 2021

However, his injuries were limited to a broken shoulder, but it was enough to sideline him for several weeks. He spent a night in the hospital and missed multiple races, including a Saturday night event at Langley Field Speedway in Hampton.

Petty returned to action at the Michigan 400 on June 7, marking the only time in his career he missed a start due to injury.