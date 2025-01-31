“They Have a Life Outside of Racing”: Tyler Reddick’s Ambiguous Defense of 23XI’s ‘Unbannable’ Paint Scheme

mobile app bar

Nov 10, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick (45) during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Tyler Reddick is ready to debut a striking paint scheme marked by the phrase ‘unbannable’ on his car during the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium. While this could be perceived as a subtle dig at NASCAR, especially in light of 23XI Racing’s recent legal victory over the organization, Reddick has indicated that the two matters might be unrelated.

In a virtual discussion with Bob Pockrass from Fox Sports, Reddick explained, “Jordan Brand is a global brand, right? And they have a life outside of racing and they sell shoes across the entire world. I know… what the idea and what they’re going to do. I wish I could talk to you about it today, but you know, keeping in mind… the rollout, and what they got planned, there’s just not a lot.”

Hence, the choice of ‘unbannable‘ might not be a direct reference to NASCAR at all but could instead nod to an episode from Michael Jordan’s NBA career in 1984. Back then, having just inked his endorsement deal with Nike and released the Air Jordan I sneakers, Jordan faced fines from the NBA each game he wore them due to their violation of the league’s uniform standards.

Nike countered the NBA’s sanctions against Jordan by covering his fines, transforming the situation into a marketing coup. They launched a campaign with the message: “On October 15, Nike created a revolutionary new basketball shoe. On October 18, the NBA threw them out of the game. Fortunately, the NBA can’t keep you from wearing them. Air Jordans. From Nike,” which propelled sales to $70 million by May 1985.

Thus, the sneakers earned the moniker ‘unbannable,’ serving as the inspiration behind the Reddick car wrap’s theme.

Perhaps there’s a hope within the team that this ‘unbannable’ spirit will translate into similar fortune in NASCAR. Additionally, with Tyler Reddick in excellent form and carrying momentum from a season that saw him finish in fourth place, it will be intriguing to watch how he maneuvers his predominantly white car, emblazoned with the ‘unbannable’ tag, through the unknowns of Bowman Gray Stadium.

