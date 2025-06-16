“They Were Singing Our National Anthem”: Carl Edwards and Ben Kennedy React to Hugely Successful Mexico Weekend

Feb 7, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Former driver Carl Edwards speaks with the media after being inducted into the NASCAR Hall Of Fame at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The NASCAR weekend in Mexico unfolded as a sonorous success, a showcase of screaming crowds, striking visuals, and Daniel Suárez’s headline-stealing Xfinity victory. From passionate fanfare to emotional tributes, the event marked a milestone moment for the sport’s international aspirations. Even Carl Edwards, a former NASCAR star, found himself swept up in the moment, visibly moved by the reception at Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Reflecting on the experience during a post-race conversation alongside Suárez and Corey LaJoie, Edwards struggled to find the right words. “Well, it definitely had an impact on me,” he admitted.

“I couldn’t quite find the right words at the beginning, but to know that they were singing our national anthem, and welcoming us. I felt such a warm reception, and it really was emotional for me yesterday.”

Overwhelmed with emotions, Edwards said, “I didn’t expect it and I just… I thank you, I thank your family, I thank Mexico for just having us here and making this such a wonderful, joyful event.”

Meanwhile, Ben Kennedy captured the gravity of the moment, stating, “Today wasn’t just a race. It was a historic moment for our sport.” While acknowledging that the logistics left room for improvement, he emphasized the value of the experience gained.

What stood out most for Kennedy, though, was the crowd. He praised the electric atmosphere, calling the passion and energy of the Mexican fans “unmatched.” And with all the optimism, he hinted that NASCAR’s return south of the border might be closer than many think.

Suárez, who had poured himself into making the weekend successful, crisscrossing between the U.S. and Mexico in recent months despite an exhausting Cup schedule, echoed those sentiments. For him, the electric atmosphere was validation of a decade-long journey, rooted deeply in national pride and personal ambition.

“There is a lot of fans here today that they’ve been supporting me and they are NASCAR fans. And they have been fans for a very long time and some of these guys have been supporting me since my NASCAR Mexico days over 10 years ago,” he said.

“But I have met a few hundred of them that they said, ‘Daniel, I’ve been following you for the last few months, or for the last couple of years, and now that NASCAR is coming here, I have become a fan.’ So that’s, to me, that’s so special.”

He added, “I feel like NASCAR and everyone in this amazing industry, we have made a huge impact this week here in Mexico.”

Suárez had long dreamt of the day NASCAR’s premier series would race in his homeland. This weekend, that dream took the green flag. Returning to compete on Mexican soil for the first time in a decade, he pulled double duty, piloting the JR Motorsports No. 9 in the Xfinity Series and representing Trackhouse Racing in Sunday’s Cup feature. It was, in every sense, a beautiful homecoming.