Is Bubba Wallace’s Son a Ryan Blaney Fan? NASCAR Driver’s Halloween Post Wins Over the Internet

Halloween festivities were in full swing in the Wallace household as NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace and his wife Amanda celebrated with their newborn son Becks Hayden Wallace.

The couple recently became parents after announcing the birth of their son on September 19th via social media. They have been embracing the journey of parenthood as the 23XI Racing driver juggles his role as a father at home and a racing driver on weekends.

While the new family’s journey has just started, Becks Hayden’s first celebrations are already behind the couple, as the newborn celebrated this year’s much-awaited Halloween with his parents.

Wallace took to social media to share his son’s costume for the same, which featured Hayden in baby-sized racing overalls akin to his father’s from the Kansas weekend this year. The #23 Toyota Camry driver also proclaimed the post of his son’s favorite driver, writing, “Little man’s first Halloween. Dressed as his favorite @NASCAR driver.”

Little man’s first Halloween. Dressed as his favorite @NASCAR driver❤️ pic.twitter.com/XEzgUf6j0N — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) November 1, 2024

The tiny black overalls coupled with the Columbia sponsorship saw fans draw to the post with Becks Hayden looking as adorable as ever. However, fans’ sentiment around Wallace being his son’s favorite driver did not seem to line up as several fans chimed in.

Touching on the same, one fan exclaimed, “Was totally expecting it to be a @Blaney outfit, I am still jealous of the uni ngl.” Meanwhile, another fan wrote along the same lines, “Actually, I heard that he’s more of a @Blaney fan…”

“For now, I’m sure he will pick @Blaney when he’s older,” joked one supporter while another questioned Wallace’s sponsor as one of Ryan Blaney’s as well writing, “Didn’t realize @Blaney was sponsored by Columbia, too…”

While Becks Hayden certainly is not old enough to decide who is his favorite NASCAR Cup Series driver yet, fans certainly seem to know who he might pick once he grows up.

Wallace and Ryan Blaney have long been friends

It was only fitting for stock car racing fans to pin Wallace’s newborn son’s favorite NASCAR driver as Ryan Blaney since the Team Penske driver also shares a deep bond with Wallace himself.

The Cup Series duo grew up racing together through the ranks and also shared a bonding moment after Wallace’s infamous noose incident during the 2020 season.

The 23XI Racing driver subsequently stood up for racial abuse in the sport, alongside the mental aspect of racing as a result. Both Blaney and Wallace seemed to bond on how racing in the highest echelon can affect one’s mental health and how the pressures of performance can get to an individual weekly.

Ever since their friendship bloomed, Blaney has solidified himself as one of the greats in the sport by winning the ultimate prize in NASCAR in 2023 while Wallace looks set in his tracks to challenge for the same soon.