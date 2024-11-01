“They’re Not Telling You the Whole Truth”: Ryan Blaney on the Harsh Reality of Pressure in NASCAR

Defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney sits 38 points below the elimination line going to Martinsville this weekend. Should he fail to close this gap, he will be out of contention for the finale in Phoenix. That’s about the toughest corner someone can be at in the sport. But Blaney is not one to crumble in these situations and it is a basic understanding that helps him stay calm.

He said in a recent interview, “I feel like if anyone asks you in certain moments that they don’t feel any pressure when it comes time to do this, I think they’re not telling you the whole truth because everyone feels it. This is your livelihood and this is what you love to do.” He believes that the pressure is what drivers like him signed up for and that it is a privilege to feel it.

It is all about rising above the duress that comes with handling the expectations of everyone. It is all about rising above and enjoying the game.

He continued, “Guys who aren’t in the playoffs right now and your championship hopes are not there anymore if you’re not in the eight. So, all six of us who aren’t locked in, they’re feeling pressure and that’s with everything.”

What matters at the end of the day is that Blaney and his team keep the weight at the back of their minds to focus on the job. After all, they executed the same last year.

The No. 12 driver won the Xfinity 500 to secure a Championship 4 seat and went on to win the title spectacularly. He is in pretty much a similar scenario right now as far as situational pressure goes. But the question is, can he repeat the feat?

How Blaney will manage the disappointment if he fails on Sunday

Disappointments are impossible to stay away from in NASCAR. Being a race car driver naturally means failing a lot more than winning. But years of experience have taught Blaney how to handle disappointments and defeats. He said, “I’ve just tried to move on from them quicker. I feel like it gets easier as you get older and you are in those scenarios more.”

He detailed, “I used to stew over that stuff for a long time when I was younger and I’ve just learned to let it go after you’ve learned. You can’t just throw it out the window like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ You’ve got to learn from that stuff.” His plan of action for the scenario of not making the Championship 4 is clear.

But what if he does? What if he wins at Martinsville and joins his teammate Joey Logano in the finale at Phoenix? Team Penske will have just doubled its chances of lifting the championship trophy for the third consecutive time. Sunday will provide a lot of answers.