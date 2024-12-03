“They’ve Started a War They Can’t Win”: NASCAR Alleges 23XI Owner ‘Threatened’ Fellow Team Owners, Fans Chime in on Ever-Evolving Drama

23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports asked for a fight against NASCAR and that’s what they have got. The promotion has filed a motion to dismiss the antitrust lawsuit that the teams filed against it back in October for running a monopolistic business. It has stated in its filing that the purpose of the lawsuit is nothing but to express the frustration of business negotiations not going the teams’ way.

Advertisement

It also shockingly revealed that 23XI Racing co-owner Curtis Polk had helped devise strategies that were in the bad faith of the trust that existed with the teams. The motion stated that his plans included, “boycotts and potential boycotts of NASCAR events, negative media campaign to affect the media rights negotiations and threats/coercion to other team owners to ‘not break ranks.'”

Before 23XI Racing and FRM filed the lawsuit, Polk had been open about his friction with NASCAR. He arrived for the Southern 500 in Darlington wearing a t-shirt that read, “Please don’t ask me about my charter. I don’t want to disparage NASCAR and lose it.”

He later stirred the pond heavily by citing that teams only made 13% of the overall revenue generated and the drivers, far less.

The motion to dismiss further clarified that NASCAR will not consider the transfer of Stewart-Haas Racing charters to either of the teams that it is up against.

This is bound to create a heavy dent in the plans that 23XI Racing in particular has for the upcoming season. The development can’t help but make one wonder if the teams have heavily underestimated the racing giant.

Fans react to NASCAR’s blow against 23XI Racing and FRM

They have until December 16 to file a response to the motion. It cannot be denied that NASCAR has made the story a lot more interesting with its latest move.

One fan who clearly found Polk to be on the wrong side wrote in response to Bob Pockrass’s report of the news on X, “Alleges? The crook walked around the pits with a sign on his back.”

Another opined, “Feels like “threats” and “coercion” are words @NASCAR would be wise not to bring into this discussion.” It cannot be forgotten that NASCAR threatened to revoke charters if team owners did not get on board with the charter agreement that it proposed.

i don’t know how this is going to play out, but i hope the bullies that own and run nascrap loses their ass. — James Lee Duke (@jamesleeduke) December 3, 2024

A fan noted the same, “Nascar coerced the teams into signing the agreements “or else.” If that’s not evidence of running a monopoly or using the threat of losing their charters, I’m not sure what else it would take.”

However, this battle was never going to be an easy one for the teams. The blowback reflects the same. A follower wrote, “23XI and FRM thought this would be a cakewalk and NASCAR would just give in easily… they’ve started a war they can’t win.”

Be as it may, the teams will not go down without putting up a strong fight. They’re too far in now to back off. Fans will wait with bated breath to see what the response is.