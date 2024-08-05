“This Aged Well”: Kyle Busch Congratulates Noah Lyles as US Sprinter Bags Gold at Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles made the United States proud as he bagged the gold medal in the 100m sprint at the Paris Olympics recently. It was a thriller of a race that saw Lyles just edge past Jamaican sprinter Kishane Thompson. It seemed at one point that Thompson would bag the gold medal but it was the American who got the job done. NASCAR Cup Series racer Kyle Busch had wished the best of luck to the sprinter and he congratulated the 27-year-old on social media.

“Seems this aged well!! Great race,” the Richard Childress Racing driver wrote, sharing the video in which he wished Lyles good luck. It was an incredible moment for the sprinter who made an electrifying entrance in the gold medal race in Paris. There was a lot of hype surrounding the 27-year-old and he masterfully lived up to it.

Both Lyles and Thompson posted the same time but the former was just five-thousands of a second ahead of his competitor. The race was a close one overall as third-placed Fred Kirley was only 0.2 seconds behind the silver medalist. The American did not get off to a good start but those long strides paid dividends as he nabbed the lead on the finish line.

Track and field has always been one of the most iconic sports in the history of the Olympics and the United States has always been strong contenders in those races. It was a moment every American was proud of, including the two-time Cup Series champion Busch.

Gold medalist golfer earns Stenhouse’s praise

But Lyles was not the only American who earned the praise of a Cup Series racer in the Olympics. Golfer Scottie Scheffler did so too after he won the gold medal following an incredible game. The 28-year-old was confirmed to be the winner when Tommy Fleetwood failed to chip in for a birdie on the 18th hole. JTG Daugherty Racing driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. did not take long to congratulate the medalist.

“Scottie just unreal,” he tweeted as the USA earned another medal in what is turning out to be a highly successful campaign. “It’s been a long week, a challenging week, and I’m just happy to have played some great golf today,” Scheffler said to reporters after his achievement in the event.

It’s good to see all of these race car drivers kick back, relax, and enjoy some good sporting action. The Cup Series schedule is as hectic as it gets, so a break like this is extremely necessary for these athletes.