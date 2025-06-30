Denny Hamlin’s Former Crew Chief Joins Ty Gibbs as No. 54 Driver Chases Long-Awaited Maiden NASCAR Cup Win

Jul 14, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (right) stands with his crew chief Chris Gabehart (left) on pit road prior to The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

In one of the more interesting moves so far in the 2025 NASCAR Cup season, Ty Gibbs will temporarily have two crew chiefs going forward — well, technically, that is.

Tyler Allen will remain as Gibbs’ primary crew chief, but Denny Hamlin’s former crew chief — Chris Gabehart, who was promoted after last season to competition director at Joe Gibbs Racing — will sit alongside Allen on the pit box for an undetermined number of races.

Gabehart’s official title with Gibbs’ team for now is simply ‘Race Strategist.’ His objective is simple: with eight regular season races remaining, to help Allen get the younger Gibbs into the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs.

“Let’s call it unorthodox for this garage,” Gabehart said. “But the reality is that once (Joe Gibbs Racing) got three cars in the playoffs, when you look at it simply, we’ve got one left we’re trying to get in.”

On paper, you would think Gibbs has had a bad year. He left Atlanta 24th in the Cup standings. He’s still seeking his first career Cup win, and has had just two top-fives and another top-10 finish in the first 18 events. While a win would assure him a playoff berth, Gibbs right now is 37 points below the cutline heading to this Sunday’s street race in Chicago.

Numbers don’t tell the whole story about Gibbs in ’25

There have been some recent bright spots for Gibbs: he finished a surprising third at Michigan — tied with Bristol for best showing thus far in 2025 — and challenged eventual winner Shane Van Gisbergen late at Mexico City before fading to an 11th place finish.

The Michigan finish fried Gibbs like an egg. Saving fuel late allowed JGR teammate Hamlin to earn his 57th career Cup win — while Gibbs continues to chase victory No. 1.

The No. 54 Camry driver complained over the team radio that he felt the fuel strategy gave the race away. Gabehart quickly replied, “Hey, we didn’t give (anything) away. We had a great day. We did what we needed to do. We got a top-five. Our other car won. It’s about big picture. All right? Take this and build.”

Back on the road again

Gabehart and Hamlin combined to win 22 races, as well as 90 top-fives, 120 top-10 finishes, and 11 poles. Like many crew chiefs in NASCAR, Gabehart got tired of the constant travel and pressure and received the well-deserved promotion after last season.

But guess what? Now, he’s back on the road again — for now, at least. If some of his magic with Hamlin can rub off on Gibbs, Gabehart may be off the road again before he knows it.

“It’s very different to be on a different box,” he said. “But certainly, the rest of it was like a glove. You don’t, at least in this short of time, forget how to do it. You just have to learn all the people and circumstances, and the driver, and their tendencies, and the spotter.

“I can’t believe I didn’t call Tony [Hirschman, the spotter] ‘Lambert’ one time today. That’s a shock. So, it’s not easy and it’s not seamless, but it’s an attempt to put all of our resources into getting that fourth car in (the playoffs).”