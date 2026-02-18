Tyler Reddick Joins Kyle Busch in Elite NASCAR List, But There Is A Big Difference

Tyler Reddick’s Daytona 500 win was special for him on multiple counts. It snapped a 38-race winless skid. Reddick’s six-month old son, Rookie, who has recovered after undergoing surgery for a kidney tumor in 2025, was also present in Victory Lane during the celebrations. There were more records for him, along with landmark moments for his team, 23XI Racing.

Reddick’s victory handed 23XI Racing and co-owner Michael Jordan their first win in the Great American Race. The team also went back-to-back in crown-jewel races after Bubba Wallace’s Brickyard 400 win in 2025. 23XI also parked all three of its full-time drivers inside the top 10 for the first time.

As far as the #45 driver is concerned, the win also put him into a rare club that also includes Kyle Busch.

Reddick has now won at Daytona in all three NASCAR tiers. His first Truck Series win came in 2015, and it happened at Daytona. In Xfinity, his first win came at Kentucky Speedway in 2017, while his first Daytona win happened in 2018. Then came Sunday, when he sealed the Cup race at Daytona. Busch has also swept wins across the tiers. However, there is a small yet big difference between the two.

“With his victory in Sunday’s #DAYTONA500, @TylerReddick joins @KyleBusch as the only drivers to win a race in each of NASCAR’s National Series at Daytona International Speedway. The one difference? All of Reddick’s wins came in February,” posted journalist Joseph Srigley on X.

Yes, Reddick is the lone driver to win a February race at Daytona in all three NASCAR divisions: the Truck, Xfinity, and the Cup Series.

This was news even for Reddick, who wasn’t aware that he had achieved that unique feat. “I wondered that. Yeah, since I won the Xfinity race here, I was telling myself I need to pick it up and win a dang Cup race here. Obviously, the 500. That is interesting,” he said.

“I wondered if that was a thing or not, so I’m glad you told me. Something about February in Daytona works okay with me. I like racing here a lot in the summer, too, obviously. It’s a lot more slick, and handling is a factor,” Reddick continued.

“But whether it was the Truck race or that Xfinity race — sorry, the O’Reilly Auto Parts race a couple years ago or today, all three days when I rolled into the racetrack, obviously three totally different phases of my life, on those three days, something just felt right, and it came to be reality,” he added.

Reddick’s record story does not end with that. By taking the 2026 Daytona 500, Reddick also became the fourth driver to win the race by leading only the last lap. He, in fact, joined team co-owner Hamlin as the only other Toyota driver to pull off this feat.

Reddick now stands among four modern-era drivers, alongside Jeff Gordon, Busch, and Bill Elliott, to score his first nine wins at nine different tracks. It was also his first crown-jewel win in the Cup Series and the 10th win for 23XI Racing.