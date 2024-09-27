Michael McDowell Reveals Awkward Situation With Martin Truex Jr. And Christopher Bell

Front Row Motorsports full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series, Michael McDowell is one driver who is regarded as one of the few who goes about his business without any fuss.

Often seen making his presence known in the highest echelon of the sport by challenging at the front at certain types of tracks, McDowell is regarded as a great talent of the sport despite what has been an up-and-down career trajectory for him in terms of overall results.

The 2021 Daytona 500 champion recently opened up on his journey in stock car racing with renowned journalist Jeff Gluck on a recurring segment of 12 questions with the latter. Elaborating on how he would not want to be stuck with Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. in an elevator during the interview, the segment gave a rare peek into both driver’s personalities.

“This is so tough for me, because I don’t have any awkward or uncomfortable relationships in the garage. But I’d say Martin Truex. Martin and I get along well, and I have a tremendous amount of respect for him, but he’s hard to have a conversation with,” said McDowell.

He added, “He doesn’t like talking to people. And I’m a talker! So you can tell when him and I get together that he really doesn’t want to talk. Our personalities are so different.”

Interestingly, McDowell is not the only driver to share the same opinion in the field. Martin’s brother Ryan Truex who races in the Xfinity Series also shared a similar opinion of the Cup Series champion, albeit for different reasons.

“Martin, because he’d probably be farting a lot. That’s what he would do. He would just ruin it for everyone,” elaborated Ryan.

Christopher Bell shares similar opinions for McDowell

Another driver who opined on how he would not want to share space in a stuck elevator with the #34 Ford Mustang driver fielded by Front Row Motorsports was Truex Jr.’s teammate and driver of the #20 Toyota Camry.

Giving his reasons behind the same, Bell took an objective approach and analyzed both his and McDowell’s personalities before giving a definitive answer. He said, “Someone who I don’t have a lot in common with is Michael McDowell. He’s got a ton of kids; I’ve got no kids. He’s at a very different part of his life than me. I like Michael McDowell, but we’re just in different stages of life.”

While either of the three drivers might or might not want to share space inside a stuck elevator with each other, the trio will be seen sharing the racing surface at Kansas Speedway this weekend as NASCAR kicks off the 2024 Round of 12 this weekend with the upcoming Hollywood Casino 400.