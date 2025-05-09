“Unlike Anything I’ve Ever Experienced”: Ryan Blaney Left Awestruck After WWE Crossover

The 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, made it to Kansas City much earlier than his fellow competitors this week. He was one of the fans in attendance at the WWE Monday Night Raw and had a jolly experience, fulfilling the thrills of the young wrestling fan in him. He later spoke about the experience to Fox 32 Chicago.

Growing up in WWE’s Attitude Era, Blaney was a big fan of legends such as The Rock, Stone Cold, and The Undertaker. He said, “The atmosphere at a WWE event is just unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. I like to think our fans are rowdy. WWE fans are absolutely… I mean, they go above and beyond.”

“So, they’re very passionate, and it was cool to be in an environment like that and just be a fan. I don’t get to be a fan very much.” He went on to mention that it wasn’t a bad way to unwind.

Considering that he was just off a race day at Texas, in which he finished in third place, he would have needed all the relaxation there was.

PUT HIM IN THE RING pic.twitter.com/yXpfp9u6Qv — ¹² (@BlaneyBest) April 29, 2025

Blaney got to meet plenty of WWE fans who were also NASCAR fans. He said of them, “I met a lot of fans out there in Kansas City the other night who were race fans. It was cool to hear their story of how they became a race fan. How did you become a WWE fan? That crossover is pretty uh, pretty natural, I feel.”

He admitted the desire to get into the ring and hit someone with a chair. Or, get hit with a chair. Fortunately, he did not let his intrusive thoughts win, and Roger Penske has him in one full piece for the upcoming Cup Series race.

Blaney about the second season of Full Speed

Blaney was one of the heroes of the first season of Netflix’s NASCAR-oriented docuseries, Full Speed. As one of the playoff drivers in 2024, he got to be a part of the second season of the show as well.

He said of the experience, “We really enjoyed having them around in 2023. For them to follow us around again in the playoffs of 2024. Following me around and my team trying to defend our title was a blast. My wife and I just kind of opened up our doors to them and and I felt like it it gave people a lot of relatability.”

He stressed that the person he is on the track is different from the one he is at home, and that fans will get to see this. The season premiered on Netflix on May 7.