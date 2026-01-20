WATCH: When NASCAR Star Kurt Busch Appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen Alongside Mike Tyson

Hell’s Kitchen, a reality cooking show hosted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, is arguably one of the most popular of its kind. Shouting, cussing, drama, and celebrity appearances have all added to its appeal, and in 2021, NASCAR fans were left startled when Kurt Busch became the main attraction of one of its episodes.

The episode in which Busch appeared was the show’s 300th since its premiere in 2005, and what made it even more special was the fact that Mike Tyson was also a guest on the same episode. The 2021 season was titled “Young Guns,” as it featured aspiring chefs, and the particular episode in which Busch appeared was titled “Tempting the Meat.”

Busch sat at the red team’s chef’s table during the proceedings. Interestingly, he was only the second driver, after Brian Vickers in 2010, to be a part of Hell’s Kitchen. NASCAR broadcaster Jamie Little had joined Vickers in the earlier episode.

In 2021, Busch was still an active driver in the Cup Series and drove for Chip Ganassi Racing. He finished 11th in the standings in what proved to be his final season with Ganassi before moving to 23XI Racing. His presence alongside Ramsay, an individual known for his high temper, became a source of amusement for fans. Social media buzzed with discussions about how a prime Busch from the late 2000s would likely have engaged in a cussing match with Ramsay.

Busch has appeared on several talk shows over the years. He has been a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Larry King Now, Entertainment Tonight, and others. Under the reality television category, he appeared on Race For The Championship and Josh Gates Tonight, in addition to Hell’s Kitchen. He did not limit himself to television appearances either.

He held a notable acting role in the country music themed movie Route 65 Nashville. Through such appearances, he gradually rebuilt the image he once held in the sport as an overtly aggressive figure. Busch’s career was turbulent. From being accused of assault to being fired from his long term team, he endured a difficult period before getting his life back in order.

Today, those challenging years have come to fruition as he awaits his official induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2026.