“We Hear the Fans Loud and Clear”: NASCAR’s Ambiguous Statement Around Playoff Format Promises Change But Not Immediately

NASCAR President Steve Phelps had teased potential revisions to the playoff format after the conclusion of last year’s NASCAR Cup Series. However, during a recent competition briefing, NASCAR made it clear that any substantive changes would not materialize until the 2026 season, with the 2025 campaign proceeding as planned.

John Probst, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer, conveyed a cautious approach, noting, “We just didn’t get to a point where we felt like we have to do it. But we hear the fans loud and clear and are looking at it actively.”

Probst also acknowledged the dual nature of the playoffs, stating, “The playoffs were meant to create those moments, which I feel like they did. And on the other hand, there’s the fan feedback — which we hear loud and clear — on this particular driver should have been here, or that particular driver won this many races, so he should have been automatically in and all of that.”

During the 2024 postseason, the conversation ignited over which drivers rightfully deserved a shot at the championship, culminating in a heated debate following Joey Logano’s defense of the existing format after winning the title at Phoenix Raceway. The controversy was fueled by the absence of the season’s most prolific winners and leaders from the final championship race.

Notably, the winningest drivers of the season like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, despite topping the charts, were conspicuously absent from the Championship Four. Their season-long consistency was reflected in average finishes of 12.9 and 12.8 respectively.

This starkly contrasted with Joey Logano’s average finish of 17.1, which marked the lowest for any Cup Series champion, sparking debates about the fairness and structure of NASCAR‘s playoff system.

The scenario led to calls for a revamp of the criteria governing championship eligibility, ensuring that the most consistent and successful drivers across the season have their shot at glory.

In 2023, the spotlight was on Ryan Blaney as he won the Cup Championship, despite crossing the finish line first in only three races throughout the season and recording an average finish of 14.1. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, who matched Blaney’s win tally and boasted a better average finish of 12.4, found himself on the outside looking in.

As per Probst, minor adjustments to the playoff criteria were possible, yet he expressed reluctance to change the format. The goal, he suggested, is to maintain a stable and consistent framework that doesn’t bend to the whims of yearly performance fluctuations, thereby preserving the integrity and unpredictability of the championship pursuit.