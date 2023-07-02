“We Must Be Better” – Kyle Larson Admits Superiority Over Chase Elliott in NASCAR’s Chicago Debut

As was expected from the Chicago Street Course racetrack, it proved to be a big challenge for NASCAR drivers. It didn’t matter if it were the top drivers or the lesser talented ones, all sorts of names suffered major incidents on Saturday’s practice and qualifying. But there were some who managed to relatively steer clear of trouble, such as Kyle Larson.

Advertisement

The Hendrick Motorsports star is arguably one of the most experienced racecar drivers on the field in Chicago on the basis of the sheer number and types of races he runs every year. Perhaps that was something that ended up helping him in Chicago, as he avoided any major incidents ahead of the race.

However, the same wasn’t the case for a couple of his teammates.

Advertisement

Kyle Larson admits the #5 team was better than other Hendrick cars

During practice, it was William Byron who hit the wall and damaged his toe link, and during qualifying, it was Chase Elliott who brought out the red flag after his massive hit almost head-on into the wall. On the other side of the Hendrick garage, Larson steered clear of trouble.

After the qualifying session, Larson, who managed a 7th place position over his teammates Bowman (13th), Byron (22nd), and Elliott (26th), asked how he avoided his teammates’ fate, or if he was better than them, the #5 driver had a rather simple answer.

“For us in practice, I had a couple moments early, but our car was out of control. Then we got better, and I was able to push a bit harder and feel a bit in control,” Larson replied.

“So I think my setup, I haven’t seen it be different, but obviously we’re faster than the teammates so we must be better than the teammates.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/bobpockrass/status/1675281787109494784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Larson has one issue with the Chicago Street course

In the same interview, Kyle Larson was asked if he would want NASCAR to change something about the racetrack by Sunday, to which he first replied with a simple “No” but then opened up on what he’d want to be changed.

“Unless they can alter the middle of the regular street for turn 8 and move that wall and that streetlight, then no,” he said. Larson’s opinion of the track is that it’s “really fun” and there are areas in which drivers can actually make some passes.

So let’s see if Chicago proves to be more pass-friendly or more wreck friendly. The chances are one would feed into the other, drivers trying to pass could possibly create unideal situations given the nature of the track.

But all in all, it remains to be seen how NASCAR fares on its first-ever foray into streets with the Cup cars.