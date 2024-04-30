NASCAR Record: Kyle Busch Overtakes Kevin Harvick in Modern-Era Stat, Denny Hamlin Closest to Two-Time Champion

Kevin Harvick is the name that comes across most minds when talking of consistency in NASCAR. The retired icon was a regular threat in the Cup Series top line for over two long decades. However, a new statistic that has popped up showcases the 2X Cup Series champion, Kyle Busch, getting the better of him in a key round of test against time.

NASCAR introduced Loop Data, an electronically recorded metric used to analyze driver performances, in 2005. According to the numbers from this technology, Busch has overtaken Harvick as the driver to run the most laps inside the top-15, since 2005. Rowdy has 142,192 laps as compared to 142,040 laps by Harvick. Following the duo at quite some distance is Denny Hamlin at 136,537 laps.

In Harvick’s defense, he did retire at the end of 2023 season, making him an idle target to pick off. As far as leading laps go, Busch edges past the former Stewart-Haas Racing hero again. Since 2005, Rowdy has led 19,250 laps against 14,760 by Harvick. Busch is currently in his 20th full-time season in the top-tier whereas the latter is comfortable in his seat at the Fox Sports booth.

The interesting dynamic between Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Denny Hamlin in 2024

Busch, Harvick, and Hamlin are three drivers who began their careers at around the same period. While there’s little for these icons to prove in 2024, the dogfight between them hasn’t come to an end more than two decades after their debuts. Apart from the most laps in the top-15, one other statistic where the names of this trio comes by hard is the most winning driver list.

With 63 wins in the Cup Series, Busch leads that line among them right now. Harvick is out of the play with 60 victories in his pocket. Trailing the duo, and quickly catching up, is Denny Hamlin. The Joe Gibbs Racing star collected his third win of the 2024 season in Dover on Sunday and is currently tied with Lee Petty (54 wins) for being the 12th most successful driver in the top tier.

Between Hamlin and his counterparts is only Rusty Wallace, with 55 wins. Though Harvick won’t be posing an issue anymore, the two villains of NASCAR will definitely be wary of each other as they enter what could potentially be the climax of their long and illustrious NASCAR careers. The only guarantee at such a setup is unlimited drama and a storyline fit for many ages to come.