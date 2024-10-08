“We Will Stand Alongside Them”: $2 Million Pledge Underscores NASCAR Efforts Amid Hurricane Helene Carnage

Drivers restart after an incident during the early laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

As the death toll from Hurricane Helene has risen to 235 across six states, NASCAR teams and drivers, who have been supporting the affected communities from the outset, have now decided to contribute financially as well.

Initially, Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing deployed their helicopters to deliver essential supplies to those stranded by the hurricane. Now, Hendrick Automotive Group, Hendrick Motorsports, Sonic Automotive, and Speedway Motorsports are stepping up by pledging a collective $2 million to Samaritan’s Purse for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The trio of CEOs — Rick Hendrick, David B. Smith, and Marcus Smith — issued a joint statement on Monday, stating, “The impact of Hurricane Helene has been catastrophic. Our organizations represent more than 22,000 team members across the country, with thousands based here in the Southeast and many with connections that make this cause profoundly personal.”

Last week, Speedway Motorsports orchestrated Hurricane Helene relief drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway, bolstered by support from NASCAR and regional businesses.

Given the desperate need, Charlotte Motor Speedway has extended its relief efforts, continuing to accept donations every Wednesday from 8 to 8 until the October end.

Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports is ready to hold a donation drive at its Fall Fest fan event in Concord, which will take place on Friday, October 11.

NASCAR luminaries and their teams have rallied to support those impacted by Hurricane Helene

On an individual level, ex-NASCAR drivers like Greg Biffle utilized his private helicopter to deliver supplies to hurricane-stricken families in North Carolina.

He was moved to action by a Facebook post detailing the plight of a family trapped in a mountain Airbnb with their young children, compelling him to lend a hand.

Besides Biffle, last week Joey Logano announced that his foundation would contribute $250,000 towards the relief efforts. He also reached out to his fans to suggest additional organizations working on the ground, beyond the Convoy of Hope where he had previously donated $25,000.

While the NASCAR Foundation is contributing $150,000 to Hurricane relief efforts, the 23XI Racing team, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, pledged $1 million to aid those affected by Hurricane Helene.

According to sources, half of the generous donation is earmarked for the NC Disaster Relief Fund, with the remaining $500,000 set to support the Second Harvest of Metrolina.