“What a Clown Show”: NASCAR Bowman Gray Clash Update on Inspection Fails to Impress Fans

NASCAR is getting ready to make a historic return to Bowman Gray Stadium for the Clash exhibition race after 54 years, aiming to bridge the past with the present and captivate a new generation of enthusiasts. While the venue holds a special place in the hearts of long-standing fans, it presents unique logistical challenges that necessitate a deviation from usual pre-race procedures.

Constructed in 1937, the quaint quarter-mile track is not equipped to accommodate the extensive haulers and equipment required for NASCAR’s standard pre-race inspections.

To overcome this, NASCAR has arranged with Charlotte Motor Speedway, located just an hour away, to conduct these inspections on their grounds. The strategic move ensures that all vehicles are race-ready before they even arrive at the short track.

When Jayski broke the news on X, the fan reaction was mixed, leaning towards skepticism. The post announced, “Pre-race inspection for The Clash will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The cars will then be transported to Bowman Gray Stadium,” which stirred up a flurry of comments.

Pre-race inspection for The Clash will be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The cars will then be transported to Bowman Gray Stadium. https://t.co/LGEQyawZMO — Jayski (@jayski) December 24, 2024

One fan expressed dismay, commenting, “What a clown show.”

Another speculated, “Thousand percent someone will have a mechanic in the hauler tweaking something between Charlotte and Bowman Gray.”

Despite NASCAR‘s assurances that after Thursday’s inspections on January 30th, the cars would be sealed with tamper-proof measures and impounded, with no team allowed to touch the cars until officials break the seals on Saturday.

Teams will be allowed to unload their cars and establish their setups behind Bowman Gray’s Fieldhouse on January 31, 2025. One more fan lamenting on social media, said, “I’m sorry, but this just shows we should go back to Daytona.”

Additionally, even the post-race inspection protocol on Sunday will deviate from the norm. Instead of utilizing the Optical Scanning Station (OSS) — which typically scans the cars’ chassis and bodies after a race — the inspection will rely solely on scale and shock equipment.

However, the OSS will still be operational at NASCAR’s R&D Center in Concord, North Carolina, over the weekend to accommodate any teams requiring pre-race inspections of backup cars.

The venue changes of NASCAR’s Clash race over the years

Initially launched in 1979, the event was a fixture at Daytona International Speedway. For years, it remained a Daytona staple, embodying the thrill of superspeedway sprint racing.

By 2022, the event transitioned to the LA Coliseum, turning the classic race into a multi-day short-track spectacle. The name of the event has also seen changes, notably in 2013 when Sprint acquired the naming rights, rebranding it as the ‘Sprint Unlimited.’ Although the format underwent some adjustments, the race’s popularity began to wane.

In 2017, it reverted to its original moniker, ‘The Clash,’ with Advance Auto Parts stepping in as the sponsor. The race’s format continued to evolve, and in 2021, an experiment placed the race on the Daytona Road Course on a Tuesday night.

However, the innovation didn’t stop there; the race was subsequently moved to a bespoke 0.25-mile short track built within the LA Coliseum, complete with performances by major music acts like Ice Cube, which turned the event into a resounding success.

Most recently, due to last year’s weather-related issues and the subsequent rescheduling challenges in Los Angeles — where torrential rain threatened significant disruptions — NASCAR decided to return the Clash to its roots, selecting the historic Bowman Gray Stadium as the next venue.