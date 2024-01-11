What Do NASCAR Employees Do During the Offseason?

In just a few weeks NASCAR will be ready for its 76th season of racing. Crews and drivers have been making the most out of these last few months to work on their cars and craft to prepare for another 36-race season that will take them to the highest peaks of motorsports. But what exactly is it that the other employees of NASCAR teams do during this time?

Joe Gibbs Racing’s President Dave Alpern has provided an insight into the same and revealed the checklist of his employees’ offseason calendars. He said, “What we are not doing is traveling to the racetrack on weekends. But otherwise, it’s not so different.” Going on to detail the operations, he talked about how the front office staff worked with sponsors on car designs and deal renewals.

Downstairs in the JGR HQ’s race shop, employees cleaned the floor’s surface and made changes to their workstations in preparation for next year. Alpern added, “This is the time of the year that our shop gets a facelift. Everyone around the shop is prepping for next year, cleaning up from last year, or doing planning for the upcoming season.”

NASCAR teams require the highest degree of operational efficiency to make ends meet, considering the high running costs and low-profit margins that have plagued the teams in recent years.

While not all employees enjoy the spotlight as much as crew chiefs or drivers do, it is their commitment that makes a racing team a whole.

What did NASCAR drivers do during the offseason?

For most drivers on the grid, the offseason is a time of relaxation. Over these last few weeks, Denny Hamlin got shoulder surgery done, Ryan Blaney got engaged, Kyle Larson kept running his usual character of racing on whatever he could find, Tyler Reddick has been busy planning his wedding, etc.,

Earlier in the offseason, Blaney and a few other Ford drivers traveled to Phoenix for a short-track test during which they got to run the new Ford Mustang Dark Horse. The schedule of other NASCAR drivers followed similar patterns. Testing new gear, promoting for next year, giving back to the community through donations, trying other forms of racing, and the like are how it usually goes.

NASCAR itself has had a very productive offseason this time around. The new media deal was finalized and several contracts between the promotion, teams, sponsors, and drivers were cleared up. One key box that still needs to be checked is that of the charter negotiation. The date on the same expiring at the end of 2024 hopes is that an end to it will be seen soon.