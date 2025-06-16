Mexico Adds More to the Carson Hocevar-Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Fire After Hyak Driver Makes Big Pocono Claim

The simmering tension between Carson Hocevar and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has once again boiled over, and this time, the fireworks ignited on foreign soil. What appeared to be water under the bridge after Nashville has proven to be little more than surface calm, as another on-track clash at Mexico City lit the fuse once again.

Advertisement

Tempers flared after contact during the final stage of Sunday’s inaugural Cup Series race at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, the second dust-up between the two in just three weeks. Stenhouse, clearly fed up, stormed down pit road post-race to confront Hocevar in a heated exchange that left little to the imagination.

With just 10 laps remaining of 100, the No. 77 and No. 47 tangled, this time in the stadium section, spinning but continuing on. Stenhouse limped home 27th, while Hocevar finished a distant 34th.

But the real sparks flew afterward. With Hocevar still belted into his car, Stenhouse marched up to his window, shouting, “I’m going to beat your ass… You’re a lap down, you’ve got nothing to do. Why did you run into me?”

Hocevar attempted to explain, “I was locked up, I don’t…” but Stenhouse cut him off, yapping,“I don’t give a damn!” Hocevar, owning up to the mistake, replied, “No, I know. I f—ed up.”

That only fueled Stenhouse’s fury further. “I don’t give a damn! I’m going to beat your ass when we get back to the States,” he snapped.

This is what Ricky Stenhouse Jr. told Carson Hocevar after the race from Hocevar’s onboard. Hocevar tried to explain that he locked his brakes up but Stenhouse wasn’t having it. pic.twitter.com/TlpHyQL42n — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) June 15, 2025

Two weeks ago in Nashville, Hocevar turned Stenhouse, prompting a conversation that, according to Hocevar, seemed to smooth things over. He told reporters at Michigan he felt “good about where they were at.” But after Sunday’s run-in, any truce seems shattered beyond repair.

With emotions running hot and the history between the two growing uglier by the week, a full-blown feud may now be in the works. Whether Hocevar’s explanation holds water or whether his aggressive driving style has come back to haunt him remains to be seen. But one thing is certain: this rivalry is just getting started.