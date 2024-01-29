What Do NASCAR Race Flags Signify? Different Flags Used in NASCAR and What They Mean

The checkered flag is shown to newly-crowned NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney (12) who crosses the line in second place behind Ross Chastain (1) during the Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale on Nov. 5, 2023.

For someone new to the high-speed hustle that the sport of NASCAR is, the various types of flags that the flagman brings out during different stages of a race might seem to be quite confusing. The good news is that we have got you covered.

There are 15 flags and flag combinations that the flagman typically waves from above the racetrack, also known as the ‘crow’s nest’, and at the start-finish line.

Let’s take a look at each one of them.

Green flag

Perhaps the best way to understand what this flag means is to remember the phrase; ‘Green means GO!’ The green flag has four main functions in a NASCAR race. Firstly, it waves during the practice and qualifying sessions. Secondly, it indicates the start of a race.

Thirdly, it implies that the race is under full-speed conditions, and lastly; it marks the return of a race from a caution period to a green flag lap.

Yellow flag

Whenever there is an on-track incident, such as a crash or debris scattering on the racetrack due to a crash that hinders the cars from racing seamlessly, the flagman brings out the yellow flag, making the race go into a caution period. The pace car then enters the field and controls the course of the race behind it.

Red flag

If the Green flag means ‘GO’, the red flag means ‘STOP.’ If the red flag shows up, every single car on the field has to halt, no matter where they are. It can be right on the track or the pit road. The teams are prohibited from making any adjustments to the cars during a red flag notice. This usually happens when there is debris on the track or when there are adverse weather conditions.

A red flag is normally followed by a yellow flag and then by a green flag.

Black flag

Also known as the ‘consultation flag’, the black flag is directed toward a particular driver who the officials deem has committed an offense or an on-track rule infraction or cannot continue racing at a competitive speed. The driver is instructed to commit to the pit lane where the team would meet with a NASCAR official to determine what the issue is and, in the case of a rule infraction, if there will be a penalty.

Black flag with crossed white lines

This flag is waved if a driver fails to drive down the pit lane within five laps of the flagman’s instructions to go to the pit road. Typically, this flag signifies that the driver would be disqualified at this point and his on-track progress will not be further recorded.

White flag

The white flag indicates that there is just one lap remaining till the end of the race. If there is a caution during this period, the race is brought to an end immediately.

Checkered flag

With this flag, the event is over. Each car on the field must cross this flag to officially record its finishing position. This flag is also waved at the end of each driver’s qualifying run.

Green checkered flag

This flag marks the end of a stage.

Blue flag with yellow diagonal stripes

This flag is waved to notify one or more cars of the approaching race leader or lead lap cars to make way, especially if the latter ones are to pass them.

Blue flag (without stripes)

This is a road-course exclusive flag, used to alert the drivers of problems that are often hard to see, such as a derailed car or a wreck.

Yellow flag with vertical red stripes

This flag, too, is used only in road courses to notify the drivers of on-track debris.

Red and black flag combination

When these two flags are waved together, it indicates the end of a practice or a qualifying session.

Two checkered flags together

This is an optional one. The flagman might choose to wave two checkered flags at the same time to indicate that the race has reached its halfway point.

Green-White-Checkered flag sequence

If there is a caution in the final two laps of a race, NASCAR continues the race under the yellow flag with the hope of coming back to green flag conditions and finishing the race smoothly. When the race returns to normal circumstances, the green flag comes out, following which the cars will have a two-lap stint to complete the race.

The white flag will come out just before the last lap commences, followed by the checkered flag to mark the end of the race.