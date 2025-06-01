What Is a NASCAR Hard Card and Why Was It Confiscated From One of AJ Allmendinger’s Crew Members?

AJ Allmendinger’s #16 Kaulig Racing entry found itself in hot water at Nashville Superspeedway when NASCAR officials uncovered an unauthorized adjustment prior to Saturday’s practice session. Consequently, the team’s car chief Jaron Antley saw his hard card revoked — a crucial credential granting access to restricted zones such as the garage, pit road, and media centers, along with select areas at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The infraction took place while Allmendinger’s car was on pit road, where the team made an illegal modification to the splitter. NASCAR immediately intervened, ordering the car back to the garage and mandating that the team reverse the adjustment.

Once corrected, the car was re-inspected before being cleared for practice. NASCAR further penalized the team with a 10-minute hold during the 25-minute session.

Post-practice, NASCAR issued its list of sanctions: Allmendinger’s car would start at the rear of the field and serve a stop-and-go penalty after the green flag drops in Sunday’s race. Additionally, the team forfeited its pit stall selection, and Antley was ejected for the remainder of the weekend, with his hard card also seized.

Losing your hard card (season pass) means you have to wait in the credential line every week, so that’s always a painful penalty for a crew member. That’s a classic “you pissed us off” punishment. https://t.co/EvoUPatcPr — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 1, 2025

For crew members, losing a hard card — their season-long credential — is a logistical nightmare. Instead of seamless access, Antley must now queue in the credential line weekly, at least for the time being.

Modern hard cards, often bearing stickers indicating access to TV booths, media centers, and victory lanes, represent a significant convenience. In NASCAR’s earlier days, before the advent of hard cards, crew members and drivers had to sign in at the NASCAR hauler every week. Forgetting to do so meant being barred from practice, sometimes forcing drivers to exit their strapped-in cars and rush to the hauler to sign in.

For Antley and his fellow crew members, the loss of their hard card not only hampers their weekend workflow but also severely restricts their ability to navigate the track’s secure areas like the garage, pit road, and beyond.