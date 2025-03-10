What is Josh Berry’s Relationship With Two-Time IndyCar Champion Josef Newgarden?

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden, left, and NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry get a copy of their eighth-grade class schedules in the office of Robert E. Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville, Tenn., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. Both of the drivers are from Hendersonville and attended the school at the same time. © Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver for Wood Brothers Racing during the 2025 racing season, Josh Berry is one person who shares an unlikely bond with fellow racer and two-time IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden.

The now-Cup Series full-timer was an established name in the Xfinity Series, driving one of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s entries. He subsequently jumped to the sport’s top tier after his stint filling in for an injured Chase Elliott, which left everyone impressed.

Newgarden, on the other hand, is one of the NTT IndyCar Series top talents, with the Team Penske driver having established himself as one of the greats in the history of America’s premier open-wheeled racing series.

Despite their contrasting careers, Berry and Newgarden share an unlikely bond. They used to be classmates in school at the Ellis Middle School in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Both drivers visited their old educational institution last month before the 2025 racing season kicked off and met with the current students.

Courtesy of the visit arranged by the common sponsor for both, PPG Industries, it was further revealed that while both drivers attended the same school at the same time, they were not exactly close friends. Neither of them was aware of the other’s dream of making it as a racing driver someday as they went through their yearbooks.

Berry and Newgarden parted ways as they went to different high schools, only to re-unite after realizing their dreams 15 years later.

Berry reminisces on school days and his advice to young kids

The #21 Ford Mustang driver looked back on his days when he started go-karting in seventh grade and had one advice for the kids from his former middle school. “Don’t be so worried about your future that you don’t enjoy what you’re doing right now. Look at us — we’re 34 years old, we drive race cars for a living, and we’re back here at our middle school, and we think it’s so cool to be here.”

He looked back fondly on his childhood memories and added, “Just enjoy these years because they’re so much fun. Enjoy the time with your parents and your friends and playing sports. The future, you’ll figure it out,” rounding out with a simple yet meaningful message for the upcoming generation.

After bagging a top 5 finish during last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Phoenix, Berry will be looking forward to more such performances in NASCAR’s top tier. The sport heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next for the 2025 Pennzoil 400.