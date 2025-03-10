“Skill Has Taken a Backseat to Entertainment”: NASCAR Fans Try to Make Sense of Christopher Bell’s Lack of Popularity Despite Dominance

Christopher Bell managed to do the unthinkable in the Phoenix Raceway on Sunday. He won in the Cup Series for the third consecutive weekend and became the first driver in the Next Gen era to do so. His strong performances since the beginning of the season have caused fans to wonder why he isn’t a bigger deal than he is now.

ESPN’s Ryan McGee started a thread on X by pointing out Bell’s achievements thus far. Not even 30 years old, he already has 12 Cup Series wins, 19 Xfinity Series wins, seven Truck Series wins, three Chili Bowl Nationals, and more such accolades. McGee asked. “Now he’s first to win 3 straight Cup races in a Next-Gen car … and he’s barely 30. Why is he not a bigger deal?!”

As much as it hurts to admit it, skill is no longer a bigger pulling factor than entertainment in NASCAR today. A fan reflected on this thought, “Skill has taken a backseat to entertainment in this sport.” A driver who has a firecracker personality but doesn’t win a whole lot of races makes the headlines over someone like Bell. Isn’t this a problematic trend?

Another fan added, “I haven’t seen much in the way of personality to him. The interviews I’ve seen with him are very forgettable.” Bell is the “nice guy” in the field. He is often seen wearing a smile and being a friend to everyone. His calmness and balance are kryptonite for the ones seeking raw action from the race track.

Christopher Bell: 12 Cup wins, 19 Xfinty wins, 7 Truck wins, Trucks title, 3 Chili Bowls, USAC Midget title, 2 Champ 4 appearances (nearly a 3rd). Now he’s first to win 3 straight Cup races in a Next Gen car…and he’s barely 30. Why is he not a bigger deal?! #NASCAR — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 9, 2025

He reminded another of Jimmie Johnson, the seven-time Cup Series champion. They wrote, “Why? Because he has the personality of Jimmie Johnson.” Although Johnson will forever be remembered in the history books, he isn’t placed on the same pedestal as Richard Petty or Dale Earnhardt Sr. for the simple reason that he lacked the character they had.

All said and done, he needs to be given more credit regardless of his personality off the track. A comment stressed, “He should be. He’s darn good. Not one of my favorites (don’t dislike him at all, the one JGR driver I like), but he seems business like, so I guess he’s just not sexy and exciting to cover. He was good in the Netflix series.”

Following his win in Phoenix, Bell has the chance to become the first driver since Jimmie Johnson in 2007 to win four consecutive Cup Series races. He is in disbelief that he has the opportunity to do something nearly impossible in the current times. He said, “The field is littered with talented drivers, teams, crew chiefs. It’s hard to do.”

“I acknowledge that. I’m just kind of in disbelief that I have that opportunity, but I’m looking forward to it.” The Next Cup Series race will be in Las Vegas. Bell has already fixed himself as a strong contender for the 2025 championship. Winning further races will only aid him more when the playoffs come.