What Is the Difference Between Two-Tire and Four-Tire NASCAR Pitstops?

NASCAR pitstops are quite interesting to dissect. In a lot of other motorsports, a pit stop is usually the same for all cars. However, in NASCAR, drivers and crews have the option to go for a four-tire stop, a two-tire stop, and a fuel stop. A four-tire stop is the most common out of the lot. It involves changing all four tires and fueling the car. A two-tire stop involves changing two tires while a fuel stop is only to refuel a car to help it finish a race.

There are advantages and disadvantages of both four and two-tire stops. While a four-tire stop is a lot more reliable, it takes up a lot of time to get done. A car might be stationary in the pits for up to 10 seconds in such a scenario. Considering how close the races are in the sport, they can lose several spots and might even rejoin the race from the back of the pack. However, they can run a lot longer and faster on four new tires.

A two-tire stop, on the other hand, is more of a strategic call. It’s usually seen towards the end of a race or the end of a stage. Under such a strategy, cars come into the pits for only a couple of tires. Usually, the right side tires are changed since they wear out a lot more than the left. The cars do not lose as much time on pit road as a four-tire stop but there is a problem. The timing of such a stop has to be perfect or else a driver might need to come back into the pits for a set of new left-side tires.

A two tire stop by the RCR crew. Teams can work on all pit sequences: two tires, four, fuel only #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/I27cr6dnRa — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) November 18, 2021

Coming up with the strategy of how many tires to take is usually decided by the crew chief after taking inputs from the driver about tire performance. On low-tire-wear tracks, this strategy is a lot more common and can be seen even when the race is far from being over. It’s only done when a car needs track position and new right-side tires mean that a car is a lot quicker while coming out of pit road.

This strategy has been around for several years and it is still as effective as ever. Racing today has become heavily reliant on strategy and teams do whatever they can to take the checkered flag in this highly competitive sport.