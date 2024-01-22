What Is the Most Daring Thing Kevin Harvick Has Done? NASCAR Legend Once Made Surprising Revelation

Once a racer, always a racer. As much as it is true that Kevin Harvick is no longer a full-time Cup Series driver, he cannot really imagine a life where there are no traces of racing. This was evident from his answer when he was asked about the most daring thing that he had ever done outside of racing.

Needless to say, that daring deed revolves around racing. Harvick admitted, “…the most daring thing we’ve ever done is own those damn race teams (at Kevin Harvick Inc.). That was probably the thing you didn’t realize what you were getting into. Owning those teams was – whew – a lot of work.”

He explained that from a financial standpoint, it’s the race team owner who has to fill the gaps when the team runs without any sponsorships. “People don’t realize that no matter how much money you have, this is a big risk game that requires a big pile of money,” said the 2014 Cup Series champion. “We weren’t at the level a lot of these Cup owners are at, but it’s a risky business.”

But how does the legendary driver maintain his rapport with the sponsors, especially in what he called “a risky business”?

Kevin Harvick’s secret behind maintaining his sponsorships

At 48, Harvick is the founder of KHI Management, a sports and celebrity marketing agency. He is also a part-owner of the zMAX CARS Tour alongside Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, and Justin Marks. Needless to say, the veteran speedster needs to be on good terms with the people who fund his entries in these races. But how does he do that?

In a Dirty Mo Media podcast episode, Josh Jones, the Business Manager of Kevin Harvick Inc., revealed the secret behind Harvick maintaining his relationship with the sponsors. And it all comes down to his personal touch in his businesses.

“They’re not just sponsors. They’re friends. They text Kevin after races whether he wins or lose those cinema texts and Kevin responds back he’s that kind of driver, that kind of owner of his management company that he communicates them directly,” said Jones.

Usually, there is a middleman between the race team and the sponsor. However, for Harvick, there is none. The sponsors talk directly to Harvick as longtime pals. And whenever the sponsors reach out to Harvick, he stops whatever he is doing and attends to their needs like he would do for a friend. And that is what helps him stay in the good books of these companies.