mobile app bar

Brad Keselowski Lays Down the Marker for RFK for 2025 After Offseason Expansion

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

Aug 12, 2023; Speedway, Indiana, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during practice for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

“We want to put all of our cars in the playoffs,” outlined RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski as the goals for the racing outfit during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team, which will be expanding into a three-car operation next year, has a clear set of objectives to be met for the upcoming season as Ryan Preece joins Chris Buescher and the 2012 Cup Series champion at the organization.

With six race victories under RFK’s belt spread across its two entries in the past three seasons, Keselowski aims high and wants the number achieved in a single season. “We want to win more races. We’ve won six point-paying races over the last three seasons, and we want to be able to do that in one season. That would be a good mark for us,” said the #6 Ford Mustang driver.

Hoping to challenge front-running teams such as Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization aims to become a regular postseason phenomenon with all three entries going forward.

Since the past three seasons, 2023 was the sole postseason where both Buescher and Keselowski qualified for the Playoffs. The 2022 Playoffs saw neither of the entries make its way into the same, with Keselowski making up the sole driver to qualify in 2024.

Offseason changes at the RFK camp

Several crucial changes at RFK Racing have been made during the offseason as teams and drivers prepare to race in 2025. One of the most notable highlights comes in the form of a crew chief change for the #6 crew. Brad Keselowski will now be seen headed by Jeremy Bullins instead of Matt McCall atop the pit box, making key strategic decisions for the Cup Series champion.

Another notable addition to the team comes in the form of former JTG Daugherty Racing sponsor Kroger coming aboard. As a result of the new partnership, Keselowski and the team are expected to lose another prominent partner in the form of King’s Hawaiian, who could reportedly partner with Denny Hamlin going forward.

Ryan Preece’s debut at the organization has also been talked about several times, with the Cup Series driver slated to continue his search for his first win in the sport’s highest echelon with RFK Racing.

It remains to be seen if these thorough changes can bear fruit as the 2025 season kicks off with the 67th edition of the famed Daytona 500 in February next year.

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these