Brad Keselowski Lays Down the Marker for RFK for 2025 After Offseason Expansion

“We want to put all of our cars in the playoffs,” outlined RFK Racing driver and co-owner Brad Keselowski as the goals for the racing outfit during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team, which will be expanding into a three-car operation next year, has a clear set of objectives to be met for the upcoming season as Ryan Preece joins Chris Buescher and the 2012 Cup Series champion at the organization.

With six race victories under RFK’s belt spread across its two entries in the past three seasons, Keselowski aims high and wants the number achieved in a single season. “We want to win more races. We’ve won six point-paying races over the last three seasons, and we want to be able to do that in one season. That would be a good mark for us,” said the #6 Ford Mustang driver.

"I think it's a clear statement that we're serious about the sport for a long time to come" 😤@keselowski shared his perspective on what a third full-time entry means for our organization. pic.twitter.com/eTc0inFdMu — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) December 4, 2024

Hoping to challenge front-running teams such as Team Penske and Joe Gibbs Racing, the organization aims to become a regular postseason phenomenon with all three entries going forward.

Since the past three seasons, 2023 was the sole postseason where both Buescher and Keselowski qualified for the Playoffs. The 2022 Playoffs saw neither of the entries make its way into the same, with Keselowski making up the sole driver to qualify in 2024.

Offseason changes at the RFK camp

Several crucial changes at RFK Racing have been made during the offseason as teams and drivers prepare to race in 2025. One of the most notable highlights comes in the form of a crew chief change for the #6 crew. Brad Keselowski will now be seen headed by Jeremy Bullins instead of Matt McCall atop the pit box, making key strategic decisions for the Cup Series champion.

Another notable addition to the team comes in the form of former JTG Daugherty Racing sponsor Kroger coming aboard. As a result of the new partnership, Keselowski and the team are expected to lose another prominent partner in the form of King’s Hawaiian, who could reportedly partner with Denny Hamlin going forward.

Ryan Preece’s debut at the organization has also been talked about several times, with the Cup Series driver slated to continue his search for his first win in the sport’s highest echelon with RFK Racing.

It remains to be seen if these thorough changes can bear fruit as the 2025 season kicks off with the 67th edition of the famed Daytona 500 in February next year.