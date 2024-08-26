What NASCAR Potentially Going to Mexico Means for Daniel Suarez

Earlier this week, the NASCAR Cup Series schedule for next season was leaked on social media and it had a curious fixture. One of the races will be held in Mexico City. This would be a first for every one of those drivers and special for Daniel Suarez if it is true. Mexico has a proud motorsports culture as the country has produced several greats of motorsports. Suarez recently spoke about what it would mean to him to go back to where he was born, as a Cup Series star.

The Trackhouse Racing driver left Mexico to pursue a career in NASCAR in 2011. He has now been granted citizenship in the United States but still has a lot of love from where he is from. The country has produced drivers like Pedro Rodriguez, Sergio Perez, and Pato O’Ward among others. Suarez would also love to be revered and remembered like the aforementioned superstars. However, there hasn’t been any official announcement yet by NASCAR about the validity of the event.

.@NASCARLatino, NASCAR's Spanish-language page, posted what appeared to be the 2025 NASCAR Cup schedule this morning before later deleting the post. 🔲 The account is managed by an external vendor of NASCAR's, and NASCAR said the posted schedule is "not entirely accurate." pic.twitter.com/3yKvJdJer5 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) August 18, 2024

“I’ve been in the Cup Series already for several years and to race in my native country would be like a dream. Since I moved out of my country in 2011, it has been a dream to come back as a Cup Series driver and if that’s real it would be amazing, and winning that race for me would be as big as winning a championship,” he said.

The 32-year-old recently raced at the Daytona International Speedway in the Cup Series but suffered a DNF. His car went up in flames at one point as he was coming into the pits. It was a scary moment for the Trackhouse Racing driver but thankfully, he left the car relatively unscathed.

Suarez will be at Trackhouse Racing next season

It was recently announced that Suarez has signed a one-year contract extension with Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. His future was in a bit of doubt after a winless run last season and only one race win this season. However, the 32-year-old said that the extension was signed a while back. It was only a matter of announcing the agreement at the right time.

“There are a lot of things in Trackhouse that are adjusting and changing. Performance-wise, we’re not exactly where we want to be — not just in the 99 but in Trackhouse as a company, and we have to make sure that we fix that before we want to go any longer,” he said as he explained the one-year extension.

The 32-year-old perhaps earned the most enthralling race win of this season so far. It came in the second race of the season at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Suarez was three wide heading to the checkered flag and just managed to edge his competitors.