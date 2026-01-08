mobile app bar

When Chase Elliott’s Mother Cindy Revealed How He Mirrors Father Bill Elliott on the Racetrack

Neha Dwivedi
Published

Mar 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) during Cup Series qualifying at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Like many drivers who grow up with racing in their bloodstream, Chase Elliott found his earliest and strongest pull toward NASCAR through his father, Bill Elliott, a name already sewn deep into the sport’s fabric.

Yet, according to his mother, Cindy Elliott, Chase did more than simply follow a familiar path. Having watched both her husband and son race on ovals across different eras, she believes Chase absorbed his father’s instincts so thoroughly that, in certain moments, their approaches on track appear almost interchangeable. The comparison between father and son has always invited nuance.

Bill Elliott built his legend on raw speed, particularly at superspeedways, earning the nickname “Million Dollar Bill” through his record-setting qualifying performances. Chase, by contrast, entered the sport younger and carried a broader short-track foundation into his career. That background helped shape a more versatile driver, one capable of excelling across disciplines and especially formidable on road courses.

At the same time, Chase has faced his own learning curves, particularly while adapting to newer car generations that demand techniques different from those his father mastered. Even with those contrasts, speaking during a 2016 interview with Autoweek ahead of the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Cindy sees a shared thread in how both men approach risk.

“I knew Bill wouldn’t put his car anywhere it wouldn’t go, and Chase is the same. He won’t put himself in a position where he doesn’t feel comfortable. I was confident with Bill, and I’m just as confident with Chase,” she said.

In fact, she admitted to seeing glimpses of her husband’s passion in Chase early on, hinting at where her son’s road would lead. Cindy recalled watching Chase handle go-karts with confidence, noting that even at 13, he displayed a natural feel for racing.

At the same time, she also offered an honest assessment, saying that while his talent was evident, it did not fully separate itself until Chase transitioned into full-bodied stock cars, where his ability appeared to fall neatly into place.

Cindy shared that when Chase was just three years old, her own mother predicted he would become a race-car driver. That moment stayed with her. While she would have chosen to see him holding golf clubs at one point rather than putting on a helmet to race, she chose to support his passion that took root early.

Now, more than a decade into his Cup Series career, Chase’s résumé speaks for itself. Within 11 seasons, he has secured a championship and collected 21 race wins. Although the win column has slowed over the past three years, consistency has remained his calling card.

The No. 9 HMS driver has finished every full-time Cup season inside the top 10 in points, with the lone exception coming in 2023, when an injury and a penalty sidelined him for seven races.

