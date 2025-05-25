Amid Kyle Busch Renewal, Richard Childress Makes Revelation About Son Brexton’s Contract With RCR

While Kyle Busch continues to wrestle with his 69-race winless streak, his son Brexton is quietly making waves in the junior racing scene. Though Brexton’s early promise has already piqued the interest of Richard Childress Racing, with whispers of a future Cup ride in the air, Busch has made it clear he’s not handling the negotiations.

Brexton debuted in a Legends car earlier this week, finishing P16 at Hickory in a headline-grabbing duel that included Kevin Harvick’s son, Keelan. When Busch signed with RCR in September 2022, Richard Childress marked the occasion by handing Brexton a ceremonial contract and a crisp $100 bill — a lighthearted gesture, but one that signaled RCR’s acknowledgment of the next Busch generation’s arrival in the sport.

Brexton’s career is also beginning to take financial shape, thanks to the backing of notable sponsors. When asked during a media session ahead of the Charlotte race about whether Brexton’s rising profile factored into Busch’s own future at Richard Childress Racing, Kyle was forthright: “I haven’t been Brexton’s agent on negotiating terms for him quite yet.”

However, Busch noted, “I’m grateful to the fact of Richard and all of our partners that we do have at RCR, that many of them do take an interest in him and see an interest in him. Most notably, Lucas Oil is a part of his racing and stuff. And Morgan & Morgan has picked up on that and put him in a commercial. So, those are really unique situations. Cheddar’s as well, too, helps out on his racing.”

These distinctive partnerships, Busch noted, have not only provided Brexton with invaluable support but have also eased the financial strain on the team’s racing budget.

Richard Childress’s thoughts on RCR associating with Brexton in the future

When asked about his outlook on the topic, Richard Childress responded with a wry smile, noting that Brexton does figure into RCR’s future. While he’s hopeful to still be around in a decade — maybe to see Brexton race — he’s well aware he’s no longer the young man he once was.

Childress, recognizing Brexton Busch’s emerging talent, remarked, “I’ve watched him race some and watched him on some of the YouTube stuff or different things that somebody had sent me. I congratulated him when he won the championship in Florida. I texted him and congratulated him on that, and watched him run over at Millbridge, he’s a real deal, like this one (his dad).”

So, it appears that even when Kyle Busch eventually hangs up his helmet, the Busch name could be set to remain a fixture in the Cup Series for years to come.