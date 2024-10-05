Who Builds the NASCAR Next Gen Car?

Building the NASCAR Next Gen car is an intricate process. Everything has to be just right in compliance with the rules the sanctioning body has laid down. They say that if you want something done right, it’s best to do it yourself.

Advertisement

Well, that is exactly what the race teams do these days. They’re the ones that build the car but not entirely from scratch. NASCAR has a list of vendors for different parts of the car that teams have to purchase and assemble themselves.

It’s quite an elaborate list and the task is quite daunting. Some may say it’s easier than building all the parts in-house but that might not be entirely true. Parts can be faulty or not up to the mark and can need to be replaced. These replacements might not arrive on time on some occasions. So who are the vendors who build these parts for the Cup Series teams?

NASCAR Next Gen car steering thread. The NASCAR Next Gen car features a rack-and-pinion type CF steering rack from Woodward and I'll use this thread to explain some of the components and what teams might be dealing with it. pic.twitter.com/rnXwErVNK1 — Bozi Tatarevic (@BoziTatarevic) October 12, 2021

The chassis, for example, is built by Technique Chassis LLC which also specializes in building electric cars and heavy-duty vehicle chassis. “Precision and repeatability are the two most important factors for low volume, short run, prototype chassis. Our team is held to the highest standards to ensure your project is completed on time and within budget,” the company’s website says.

Apart from that, there are the usual suspects – Goodyear for tires and Sunoco for fuel. A little-known fact for some NASCAR fans might be that McLaren provides the teams with the Digitial dash and the ECU.

The second race of the Round of 12 in the #NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will see teams running the same tire set-up they've used at Talladega and Daytona since the start of 2022. pic.twitter.com/tRXB8ABaCg — Goodyear Racing (@GoodyearRacing) October 2, 2024

There are vendors from teams competing in the Cup Series as well. Roush Advanced Composites provides several parts like brake ducts, greenhouse, spoiler base, and others. RCR Manufacturing Solutions provides the Wheel nuts.

There are a lot of other vendors selling parts to race teams. Here is a complete list of the companies working with NASCAR for the same –