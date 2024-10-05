mobile app bar

Who Builds the NASCAR Next Gen Car?

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell (34) races during the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Building the NASCAR Next Gen car is an intricate process. Everything has to be just right in compliance with the rules the sanctioning body has laid down. They say that if you want something done right, it’s best to do it yourself.

Well, that is exactly what the race teams do these days. They’re the ones that build the car but not entirely from scratch. NASCAR has a list of vendors for different parts of the car that teams have to purchase and assemble themselves.

It’s quite an elaborate list and the task is quite daunting. Some may say it’s easier than building all the parts in-house but that might not be entirely true. Parts can be faulty or not up to the mark and can need to be replaced. These replacements might not arrive on time on some occasions. So who are the vendors who build these parts for the Cup Series teams?

The chassis, for example, is built by Technique Chassis LLC which also specializes in building electric cars and heavy-duty vehicle chassis. “Precision and repeatability are the two most important factors for low volume, short run, prototype chassis. Our team is held to the highest standards to ensure your project is completed on time and within budget,” the company’s website says.

Apart from that, there are the usual suspects – Goodyear for tires and Sunoco for fuel. A little-known fact for some NASCAR fans might be that McLaren provides the teams with the Digitial dash and the ECU.

There are vendors from teams competing in the Cup Series as well. Roush Advanced Composites provides several parts like brake ducts, greenhouse, spoiler base, and others. RCR Manufacturing Solutions provides the Wheel nuts.

There are a lot of other vendors selling parts to race teams. Here is a complete list of the companies working with NASCAR for the same – 

  • Aero Tec Laboratories, Inc. – Fuel Cell Bladder
  • AP Racing Limited – Brake Systems
  • Bald Spot Sports – Energy Management Solutions (Bumper And Door Foam)
  • BBS Of America, Inc. – Wheels
  • Dallara – Radiator Ducts
  • Fibreworks Composites, LLC – Deck Lid, Hood, Rockerbox Cooling Ducts, Underwing
  • Five Star Race Car Bodies – Doors, Fenders, Front / Rear Bumper Covers, Fuel Adapter, Quarter Panels, Rear Door Crush Panel, Rear Wheel Tubs, Windows
  • Goodyear – Tires
  • Hyperco – Springs
  • Kirkey Racing Fabrication – Bumpers
  • Lentus Composites Limited – Propshaft
  • Mclaren – Digital Dash, Ecu
  • Ohlins Usa, Inc. – Dampers
  • Pro-Fabrication, Inc. – Tailpipes
  • PWR North America – Oil Cooler, Radiator
  • RCR Manufacturing Solutions, LLC – Wheel Nut
  • Roush Advanced Composites – Greenhouse, Brake Ducts (Upright / Rotor), Front Door Crush Panels, Front Wheel Exhaust Cover, Package Tray, Roof Hatch, Roof Flaps, Spoiler Base
  • Roush Yates Manufacturing Solutions – Anti-Roll Bars, Shifter, Transaxle Mounts, Uprights / Wheel Hubs
    Schultz Engineered Products – Fuel Adaptor / Coupler
  • Sunoco – Fuel
  • Technique Chassis, LLC – Chassis: Front / Center / Rear, Body Mounts
  • Thermal Control Products – Fixed Window Net / Driver Window Net / Assemblies
  • Tilton Engineering, Inc. – Bell Housing
  • Visser Precision, LLC – Control Arms (Front / Rear)
  • Woodward Machine Corporation – Steering Rack, Steering Shaft
  • Xtrac Inc. – Clutch Shaft, Driveshafts, Transaxle

