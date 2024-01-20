HomeSearch

Who Is Paul Hospenthal, Danica Patrick’s Ex-Husband? How Did Their Marriage Fall Apart?

Soumyadeep Saha
Published

May 22, 2011; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indy Car Series driver Danica Patrick (left) talks with her husband Paul Hospenthal during bump day for the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

Twelve years back, when Danica Patrick announced that she and her husband of seven years, Paul Hospenthal, would be ending their marriage, everyone was shocked. But who was Hospenthal, and why did Patrick divorce him? Paul Hospenthal is a physical therapist and personal trainer who specializes in fitness for golf players. Patrick met him for the first time while the latter was treating her for a hip injury that she received while doing yoga. It wasn’t long before they fell in love, got engaged on Thanksgiving Day in 2004, and tied the knot just the following year in Scottsdale, AZ.

However, after over half a decade of togetherness, the couple mutually decided to bring their relationship to an end with “no reasonable prospect of reconciliation”, as she wrote when she filed the divorce on December 31, 2012.

Patrick has never been very open about her private life. Hence, the only public announcement regarding the divorce was on Facebook. The “Pretty Intense” star posted on social media, “I am sad to inform my fans that after 7 years, Paul and I have decided to amicably end our marriage. This isn’t easy for either of us, but mutually it has come to this.” About her ex-husband, Patrick admitted that he had been an important person and friend in Patrick’s life and that is how they will remain moving forward.

Danica Patrick’s relationship history

After her marriage was over, Patrick dated fellow NASCAR speedster Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for about five years. Shortly before they broke up, Patrick had expressed her desire to get married again and have kids. But that relationship, too, didn’t last.

Her next relationship was with NFL star Aaron Rodgers, whom she met at the 2012 ESPY Awards. Although A-Rod always supported Patrick in everything she did, it was perhaps hard for her to be with someone who was not close to her family. The couple dated for a couple of years before breaking up in 2020.

In less than a year of her split with the Green Bay Packers legend, Patrick started dating Carter Comstock, the co-founder of the meal prep company, Freshly. “I just always imagined how great it would be to find someone to sit on the couch and talk with for hours, and that’s just what we do,” said Patrick while talking about her relationship with Comstock. Nevertheless, that too ended in March 2022 after almost a year of dating. Today, Patrick is a single parent of two beautiful dogs, Dallas and Ella, and she is quite happy.

