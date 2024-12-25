“Didn’t Work Out Too Well for Chase Elliott”: Kyle Busch’s Holiday Plans Approved by NASCAR Fans

Feb 19, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) walks to the drivers meeting before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

While many NASCAR drivers are basking in the off-season, enjoying time with their families amid a breather from the sport’s relentless calendar, not all share the tranquil pursuit. Chase Briscoe, for instance, is savoring moments with his newborn twins. Conversely, drivers like Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, alongside his son, are sharpening their skills on the racetracks, driven to improve even during the downtime.

Busch, who had previously steered clear of midget racing citing his stature, has ventured into the USAC races this season and is eyeing participation in more dirt track events. Emphasizing his commitment, Busch recently shared a video on social media under the caption, “Wouldn’t want it any other way.‍”

The video juxtaposed typical off-season activities — skiing, fishing, and beach vacations — against the racing endeavors of the Busch family. It opens with scenes of leisure before shifting focus to his son Brexton getting ready and Busch himself throttling around a dirt track, vividly contrasting other’s off-season with the norm.

Fans, relieved to see Busch hitting the tracks during the off-season after a year devoid of wins, voiced their support. One commented, “So happy you and the family are having a great off-season. Merry Christmas to you all.”

Another fan wished him luck, saying, “Good luck at the @cbnationals.”

A third chimed in, celebrating Busch’s spirit with, “Still getting rowdy during the offseason .”

The conversation took a humorous turn when a fan referenced Chase Elliott‘s last winter mishap, remarking, “That skiing shit didn’t work out too well for chase Elliott, so I think you’re making the better choice.” This was in light of Elliott’s 2023 snowboarding accident in Colorado that led to a fractured tibia, sidelining him for six NASCAR races.

Meanwhile, Elliott’s off-season appears more subdued this year, with plans not extending beyond a movie date — albeit a special one. He’s promised to join Busch’s daughter Lennix for a viewing of Disney’s ‘Frozen,’ fulfilling a charming request from the two-year-old for their first meeting during the downtime.

Busch will debut in Chili Bowl

Busch is set to stir up the dirt at the 2025 Chili Bowl Nationals, venturing into the grassroots dirt track. Recently, his participation in grassroots racing has grown, spurred by his son Brexton, who is carving out his own path in micro and midget racing.

The influence nudged the two-time champion to test his mettle in one of the country’s premier midget racing events, partnering with Floracing for his debut.

The RCR driver shared his reasons for stepping into this new arena, stating, “The biggest reason why I’ve changed my mind now is having more experience with being on the dirt. Knowing a little bit more of what to expect. For years, I never really raced open-wheeled cars, never ran sprint cars or midgets or micros.”

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals is scheduled to take place between January 8–13, 2024, at the SageNet Center in Tulsa.