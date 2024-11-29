Who Is the Oldest Driver to Compete in NASCAR?

The love for racing is an inclination that comes without age in consideration. Many drivers throughout history have struggled to stay away from the race track even after retirement. One such icon is Hershel McGriff who became the oldest driver to race in a NASCAR-sanctioned event in 2018. He drove in the K&N Pro Series West at the frailing age of 90. The best part, he raced extremely well.

He finished last and in 18th place but generated huge entertainment among fans. He was still running at the end of the 100-lap event. McGriff was also a jolly fellow on the day playing his trombone for fans at the beginning of the event. Jump back several decades and one can see a McGriff who is nowhere identical to the old driver who graced the Tucson Speedway that day.

Hailing from the West Coast, he raced in 85 Cup Series events over 28 years and won four of them (all four in 1954). His best accomplishment was in the ARCA Menards Series West where he won 37 races over 35 years and secured the 1986 championship.

His final full-time season came in 2001 for MHR team owner Bill McAnally in the Winston West competition. He secured five top-10 finishes.

In 1998, he was named one of NASCAR’s Greatest 50 Drivers for his accomplishments. He told the press after his infamous start in 2018, “I’ve had a great life. I wouldn’t backtrack for anything. I have family that’s with me and behind me, so it’s great.” McGriff was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2023 and is hugely celebrated in racing circles.

NASCAR pays tribute to Hershel McGriff

McAnally-Hilgemann Racing honored the icon last season during Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. Craftsman Truck Series driver Chisian Eckes ran a scheme on his No. 19 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet to celebrate McGriff’s induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Several icons have heaped praise on his contributions to the sport over the years. William C. France said when awarding him with the Bill France Award of Excellence in New York in 1991, “No one has been a better representative over the long haul, a truly nice guy.” He was always known as a driver who raced clean.

He relied on his skill and seldom adopted less than ideal means to advance himself on the track. McGriff was also known for being an able guide to the younger drivers who were coming up in the sport.