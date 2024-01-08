“Why Can Adults Not Wear Hoodies?”: Kyle Larson Was Perplexed by Weird Social Media Trend Back in the Day

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Kyle Larson ( 5 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet) during a media press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum on February 04, 2023, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 04 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Icon007230204978

Kyle Larson loves his hoodies. Especially during the cold winters in America, the #5 star never leaves his house without wearing one of his hoodies. However, when an interviewer pointed out that people on social media had been posting slanders about adults wearing hoodies, Larson was taken aback.

According to the HMS star, hoodies are as much for adults as they are for kids and teenagers. “Why can adults not wear hoodies?” he exclaimed. The 2021 Cup Series champion stated that every time he goes shopping for clothes, he makes it a point to add hoodies to his wishlist.

“I just went shopping for nice clothes and I made sure my nice clothes still had hoods on them. I like hoodies, especially this time of the year. I mean, you can’t leave the house without a hoodie,” he added.

It has been two years since that Garage Guys NASCAR Betting video came out on YouTube. And Larson’s love for hoodies hasn’t waned even a bit. On that note, Hendrick Motorsports has launched a limited edition, double-duty H1100 Kyle Larson hoodie.

Kyle Larson’s 2024 H1100 hoodie

Fans can now show their support for the Elk Grove native by purchasing their own black Kyle Larson hoodie. Available in six different sizes, even you can get one for yourself at just $58.95.

Kyle Larson will be one of the few drivers to drive the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. For the Chevy star, the Memorial Day couplet is indeed a special endeavor as not many get the opportunity to get a ride in both these races.

Back in 2001, only Tony Stewart completed both races; a combined circuit of 1100 laps, finishing sixth and third at Indy and Charlotte, respectively. In 2014, Kurt Busch became the last driver to have attempted this feat. However, despite making a P6 finish at the Indy, he fell short of finishing the Coca-Cola 600 due to an engine failure.

Recently, reigning Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and Indianapolis 500 champ Josef Newgarden have expressed their desire to take part in this prestigious double. If Larson emerges successfully in this venture, it might as well pave the way for several other drivers to do the same. Now the question is: will Kyle Larson be the only other driver besides Tony Stewart to be able to finish his double duty?